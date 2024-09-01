5 reasons why LSU could beat Lincoln Riley's USC in Week 1 showdown

The No.13-ranked LSU Tigers are set to open the 2024 college football season with a tough Week 1 matchup. Brian Kelly will lead his team against Lincoln Riley and the No.23-ranked USC Trojans at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday.

Both programs will be turning the page after having Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, respectively, selected as the first two picks of the 2024 NFL Draft. Take a look at five reasons why the Tigers could get their season off to a strong start by beating the Trojans.

5 reasons why LSU could beat USC in Week 1 showdown

#1: The USC Trojans have struggled tremendously on defense

The USC Trojans had a lot of issues on defense in Lincoln Riley's first two seasons leading the program. After finishing 94th out of 131 teams in scoring defense in 2022, they ranked 121st out of 133 teams last season. It shouldn't be difficult to take advantage of such a poor unit.

#2: USC Trojans quarterback Miller Moss is unproven

Miller Moss joined the USC Trojans as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. In three seasons with the program, he has seen limited playing time in 12 games, making just one start. He has thrown for 914 yards, nine touchdowns and one interception while completing 71.7% of his pass attempts. While his numbers are impressive, they have largely been accumulated against non-ranked teams and when USC already had a huge lead. He could struggle against an SEC defense.

#3: There is plenty of pressure surrounding the USC Trojans

The USC Trojans have plenty of pressure on them entering the 2024 season. There have been rumors that Lincoln Riley's job could be in jeopardy with another down season. Furthermore, they will face a tough schedule that includes three opponents ranked in the top ten after making the move to the Big Ten. That pressure could be too much to handle.

#4: The USC Trojans lost much of their starting offense to the NFL

While the Trojans ranked third in points per game last season, they lost nearly half of their starting offense to the 2024 NFL draft. In addition to Caleb Williams, who was selected first overall, USC had four other offensive starters all drafted: running back MarShawn Lloyd, wide receivers Brenden Rice and Tahj Washington and offensive guard Jarrett Kingston. The team will field a new unit with an uncertain amount of chemistry.

#5: Harold Perkins could take advantage of a poor offensive line

Harold Perkins is projected to be selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. He is expected to have a big junior season and remain one of the best outside linebackers in the nation. The two-time All-SEC selection could be ready for a big game against an offensive line that struggled last season.

