The No.23-ranked USC Trojans are set to open the 2024 college football season with a tough Week 1 matchup. Lincoln Riley's squad will face Brian Kelly and the No.13-ranked LSU Tigers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday.

It will mark the dawn of a new era for both programs after each had a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback – Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels, respectively – selected with the first two picks of the 2024 NFL draft. Additionally, the Trojans were among the biggest programs impacted by conference realignment as they joined the Big Ten this summer.

Take a look at five reasons why they could off to a strong start by beating the Tigers.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 reasons why USC could beat LSU in Week 1 showdown

#1, LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier is untested

Garrett Nussmeier joined the LSU Tigers as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. In three seasons with the program, he has seen limited playing time in 18 games, making just one start. He has been inconsistent, throwing for for 1,720 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing just 58.9% of his pass attempts. He could struggle to keep up with Lincoln Riley's offense.

#2, They will avoid visiting Tiger Stadium

While the LSU Tigers are listed as the home team for this Week 1 matchup, the USC Trojans will avoid visiting Tiger Stadium. The stadium houses 102,321 and has consistently been labeled as the loudest and toughest place to play for a visitor. Playing at a neutral site closer to Los Angeles than Baton Rouge should favor the Trojans.

#3, LSU Tigers defense struggled in 2023

While the LSU Tigers had the top-ranked scoring offense in 2023, they ranked just 82nd out of 133 teams in scoring defense. Lincoln Riley has consistently put high-powered offenses on the field as he has never had a unit ranked lower than eighth in points per game in his seven seasons as a head coach. While the USC Trojans defense also struggled in 2023, a shootout plays into their strengths.

#4, The LSU Tigers have plenty of weapons to replace

While the LSU Tigers led the nation in points per game last season, the trio that powered that unit have all moved on to the NFL. 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, who had 50 touchdowns and nearly 5,000 yards of total offense, was selected second in the 2024 NFL draft.

Meanwhile, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., who combined for over 2,700 receiving yards and 31 receiving touchdowns, were selected sixth and 23rd, respectively. The unit that takes the field on Sunday is largely unproven.

#5, Lincoln Riley knows what is at stake

Throughout the offseason, there has been chatter about Lincoln Riley's job security. His first two seasons with the USC Trojans were not great, and he will now be without 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, who was selected first in the draft. Getting off to a strong start with a big win against a top 15 opponent would quiet some of that talk.

The Trojans' schedule does not get much easier, with three future opponents ranked in the top 10 of the preseason AP Top 25. This is as close to a Week 1 must-win game as there can be, and that could fire his team up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.