5-star Alabama commit Xavier Griffin's mom defends Kalen DeBoer, claims Nick Saban "not the one that offered or talked to us"

In late June, Alabama landed a major addition to its 2026 class with the commitment of former USC commit and five-star linebacker Xavier Griffin in the 2026 class.
Griffin became the third five-star recruit for Kalen DeBoer in this cycle, which has since grown to five after wide receiver Cederian Morgan and safety Jireh Edwards also committed.
However, several fans credited Nick Saban for Griffin's commitment, which didn’t bode well with Griffin's mother, as she tweeted on Sunday to set the record straight:
"Let me make this clear for @zay_social (Griffin's) recruitment when it come to Alabama. Makes me mad to hear @KalenDeBoer can’t recruit because our coach and his staff did a great job!
"I met Saban once but he is not the one that offered or talked to us at any point. @crob45 (outside linebacker coach Christian Robinson) was and is the 🐐 that got my son to Bama!! Love our staff and can’t wait! Roll Tide."
Even defensive coordinator Kane Wommack was influential in Griffin’s commitment.
"I actually spent more time with Wommack this trip just because I spent a lot of time with [Robinson] during the spring," Griffin told Bama247 following his official visit to Alabama in early June.
"Coach Wommack talked a lot about using me in multiple positions just because of my versatility and athletic abilities. He is fired up and wants to coach me."
Griffin’s high school teammate, four-star edge rusher and Alabama commit Jamarion Matthews, also helped influence his decision. The Crimson Tide have 19 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 3 in the Southeastern Conference and No. 5 in the nation.
What is Alabama getting with Xavier Griffin?
Xavier Griffin ranks as the No. 1 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 8 prospect nationally, according to 247Sports. Alabama is adding a highly versatile talent to its roster, as highlighted by Score Atlanta:
"Griffin is so versatile that he can stand up and play outside linebacker while covering opposing playmakers on the outside, or he can put his hand in the ground and rush the edge, causing chaos and havoc. He is exceptionally good at both.
"He brings impressive attention to detail, a willingness to be critiqued and get better, and most of all, outstanding character. Griffin has the talent and work ethic to be a Day 1 contributor for the Crimson Tide as soon as he gets on campus."
According to MaxPreps, Griffin totaled 15 sacks and 33 tackles for loss over his last two high school seasons.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change