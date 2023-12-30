5-star recruit Jordan Seaton reveals tactics schools were using to take him away from Deion Sanders - "What do you wanna be, rapper or something?"

The recruitment of Jordan Seaton has no doubt been a big deal for Colorado. The highest-rated offensive tackle in the class of 2024 had offers from several reputable college football programs. However, he decided to team up with Deion Sanders in Boulder.

Nonetheless, other college football programs attempted to sway him away from the Buffaloes with negative recruiting. The offensive lineman was questioned about his interactions with other schools during the media day for UA's Next All-America Game on Friday.

"This was the most famous one I got," Seaton said. "It was like "What do you want to be a rapper or something?" I'm like...Hey, I get what you're saying, but... bro... There was a lot of negative recruiting.”

Jordan Seaton went on to praise the good work Deion Sanders has done since taking over at Colorado despite what looks like a disappointing season for the Buffaloes. He believes the program will develop into a huge destination for many talented players.

“I feel like some people don't understand that he's only had... He's only been there for what... Has it been a year yet? It's been a year. The turnaround that program has from 1-11 to 4-8... to see that is cool."

How Colorado pulled the dark horse in the Jordan Seaton race

Boulder was an unlikely destination for Jordan Seaton’s college football career. However, the offensive lineman ended up committing to Colorado. This came as a surprise to many as he was anticipated to give his commitment to the likes of Alabama and Tennessee.

Deion Sanders had a huge role to play in convincing the offensive lineman to give his commitment to Colorado. Seaton notably expressed admiration for Coach Prime and the transparent communication he had with him during the recruitment process.

An intriguing aspect for Seaton in choosing Colorado is the opportunity to have his mentor guide him in his freshman season at Colorado. San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams will be involved in the training of the incoming freshmen at Colorado next season.

Jordan Seaton will also enjoy the guidance of Hall of Famer Warren Sapp at Colorado. Sapp will be teaming up with the Buffaloes next season as part of Deion Sanders' effort to elevate the program.

Colorado will hope to secure more top recruits in the class of 2024 early next year. The Buffaloes will also exploit the transfer portal once to improve their team ahead of next when they transition to the Big 12.

