5 starting QBs with high expectations that could be busts in Week 1 of college football season ft. Cade Klubnik 

The 2024-25 college football season got underway on Aug. 24 as teams took the field. While only one ranked team was a part of that group – the No. 10-ranked Florida State Seminoles, who suffered a 24-21 upset loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Dublin, Ireland – each of the preseason AP Top 25 Poll teams will be in action this weekend.

There will be several big matchups that could have big implications later in the season, with several quarterbacks coming into the spotlight with high expectations placed upon them.

Here's a closer look at five quarterbacks who are expected to have big seasons but could struggle in Week 1 of the 2024 college football season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 starting QBs with high expectations that could be busts in Week 1 of college football season

#1. Cade Klubnik - Clemson Tigers

Trending

Cade Klubnik is expected to take the next step as the No. 14-ranked Clemson Tigers have been a popular pick to reach the College Football Playoff in the first year of the expanded 12-team field. He is tied for the 21st-best odds, +5000, to win the Heisman Trophy. He will have a tough matchup in Week 1, however, and could struggle against the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

Expand Tweet

#2. Miller Moss - USC Trojans

Miller Moss will take over for Caleb Williams under center for the No. 23-ranked USC Trojans. He is tied for the 12th-best odds, +3000, to win the Heisman Trophy despite having very limited film on tape. Facing a tough SEC defense in the No.13-ranked LSU Tigers could lead to Week 1 struggles.

#3. Cam Ward - Miami Hurricanes

Cam Ward joined the No. 19-ranked Miami (FL) Hurricanes via the transfer portal. He is tied for the fourth-best odds, +1400, to take home the Heisman Trophy. His first game will come on the road against the rival Florida Gators, however, and he could struggle.

#4. Carson Beck - Georgia Bulldogs

Carson Beck will look to lead the No. 1-ranked Georiga Bulldogs to their third national title in four seasons. He has the second-best Heisman Trophy odds, +800. Their Week 1 matchup against the No. 14-ranked Clemson Tigers could be more of a defensive matchup, however, which could lead their quarterback to struggle.

Expand Tweet

#5. Riley Leonard - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Riley Leonard will take over under center for the No. 7-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish after joining the program via the transfer portal. He is tied for the ninth-best odds, +2200, to win the Heisman Trophy. However, he could struggle against the No. 20-ranked Texas A&M Aggies and a raucous SEC crowd.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.