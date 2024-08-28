5 teams that could pull off an upset during Week 1 of 2024 college football season ft. Clemson 

The college football season is officially underway as things kicked off on Aug. 24 with eight teams in action. There was one ranked team in action – the No. 10-ranked Florida State Seminoles – and they suffered an upset loss at the hands of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, who picked up a 24-21 victory in Dublin, Ireland.

With all 25 ranked teams set to take the field this weekend, there figures to be more upsets on the docket.

Here's a closer look at five teams that could pull off an upset in Week 1 of the college football season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 teams that could pull off an upset during Week 1 of 2024 college football season

#1. Clemson Tigers

The No. 14-ranked Clemson Tigers will face the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday. While the Bulldogs are favorites to win the national championship, the Tigers are also expected to contend for a postseason spot. Clemson could make a statement that they are back after missing the College Football Playoff in each of the past three seasons.

Trending

Expand Tweet

#2. Texas A&M Aggies

The No. 20-ranked Texas A&M Aggies will host the No. 7-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish are expected to contend for a postseason spot, however, Texas A&M could steal some of their preseason shine with a Week 1 victory.

#3. West Virginia Mountaineers

The West Virginia Mountaineers will host the No. 8-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions. While the latter has also been a popular choice for the College Football Playoff, West Virginia is expected to improve after a 9-4 season in 2023. They won five of their past six games and could cement themselves as legitimate Big 12 contenders with a Week 1 victory.

#4. USC Trojans

The No. 23-ranked USC Trojans will face the No. 13-ranked LSU Tigers in Las Vegas, Nevada. Both programs are entering a year of uncertainty after losing Caleb Williams and Jayden Williams to the 2024 NFL draft. Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley has seen his seat heat up, however, a big win over a ranked SEC foe could quiet some of those talks.

Expand Tweet

#5. Florida Gators

The Florida Gators will host the No. 19-ranked Miami (FL) Hurricanes. Florida has a talented roster entering the 2024 season but has been overlooked due to a brutal schedule that includes eight ranked opponents in 12 games. They could put the college football world on notice with a big Week 1 victory.

Which upset do you see happening during Week 1 of the new college football season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Clemson Tigers Fan? Check out the latest Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.