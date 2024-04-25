5 underrated prospects from ACC to watch out for in 2024 NFL Draft ft. Payton Wilson

The 2024 NFL Draft is set to begin in just two days, as the Chicago Bears kicking things off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 25. There has been plenty of focus on the players at the top of draft boards, with Caleb Williams projected to be the first overall selection.

Here's a look at five underrated prospect from the ACC to watch out for in the 2024 NFL Draft.

#1: Payton Wilson, NC State Wolfpack

Payton Wilson is projected to be selected on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft. The four-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class spent his entire six-year collegiate career with the NC State Wolfpack. However, two of those seasons were derailed by injury.

Wilson recorded 402 total tackles, 48.0 tackles for loss, 15.0 sacks, seven interceptions, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, 13 passes defended and one defensive touchdown.

#2: Braden Fiske, Florida State Seminoles

Braden Fiske is another player projected to hear his name called on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft. The three-star prospect in the 2018 recruiting class spent the first four seasons of his collegiate career with the Western Michigan Broncos before joining the Florida State Seminoles for his final season.

Fiske recorded 191 total tackles, 36.0 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and three passes defended.

#3: Devontez Walker, North Carolina Tar Heels

Devontez Walker is projected to be a late Day 2 or early Day 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class initially joined the North Carolina Central Eagles. However, he did not see the field as their season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walker then spent two seasons with the Kent State Golden Flashes before joining the North Carolina Tar Heels for his final year. He did, however, miss four games before being deemed eligible by the NCAA. He finished his collegiate career with 1,744 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns on 104 receptions, adding 52 rushing yards and one touchdown on six carries.

#4: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson Tigers

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. projects to land in the middle rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft. The four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class spent his entire three-year collegiate career as a member of the Clemson Tigers.

Trotter Jr. recorded 192 total tackles, 29.5 tackles for loss, 13.0 sacks, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, 10 passes defended and two defensive touchdowns.

#5: Will Shipley, Clemson Tigers

Will Shipley projects to fall to Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft. The four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class spent his entire three-year collegiate career as a member of the Clemson Tigers.

Shipley recorded 2,748 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns on 526 carries, while adding 85 receptions for 602 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned 34 kickoffs for 904 yards.