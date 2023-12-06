5 Washington Huskies who came close to winning the Heisman Trophy

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is among the four finalists who have been invited to New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony. He will be joined by LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels, Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix and Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Penix Jr. will look to become the first Heisman Trophy winner in Huskies history. He threw for 4,218 yards, 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 65.9% of his passes and adding three rushing touchdowns.

Here's a look at the five Washington players who have come closest to winning the illustrious award:

5 Washington Huskies who nearly won the Heisman Trophy

#1: Steve Emtman, defensive lineman, 1991

Steve Emtman had the highest Heisman Trophy finish of any player in Washington Huskies history. The defensive lineman finished fourth in voting in 1991. He recorded 62 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, and one interception despite consistently facing double, and sometimes even triple teams. Emtman was selected No. 1 in the 1992 NFL draft.

#2: Jake Browning, quarterback, 2016

Jake Browning had the highest Heisman Trophy finish of any Washington Huskies player in the past 30 years when he finished sixth in voting in 2016. Browning finished the season with 3,430 passing yards, 43 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He completed 62.1% of his passes while adding 45 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 65 carries. He spent two more years with the Huskies before going undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft.

#3: Greg Lewis, running back, 1990

Greg Lewis finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting one year prior to Steve Emtman's fourth-place finish. He finished the season with 1,279 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 229 carries. Lewis also caught 20 passes for 345 yards and one touchdown. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 1991 NFL draft.

#T-4: Michael Penix Jr., quarterback, 2022

Michael Penix Jr. finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting last season, his first as a member of the Washington Huskies. He threw for 4,641 yards, 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Penix Jr. completed 65.3% of his passes while adding 92 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 35 carries.

#T-4: Marques Tuiasosopo

Marques Tuiasosopo finished eighth in Heisman Trophy voting in 2000. He finished the season with 2,146 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Tuiasosopo completed 52.6% of his passes while adding 394 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 126 carries. He was selected in the second round of the 2001 NFL draft.