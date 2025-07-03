50 days after losing Jackson Cantwell, Dan Lanning turns heads with massive recruiting win by landing 5-star OT for Oregon

Oregon coach Dan Lanning landed a commitment from five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho on Thursday. The 6-foot-7, 380-pound prospect from the 2026 class turned down offers from LSU, Penn State and Auburn to link up with the Ducks.

Iheanacho is a major recruit for Lanning's Oregon, who missed out on bringing five-star OT Jackson Cantwell, who committed to Miami. According to 247Sports' composite, Iheanacho is the No. 1 interior lineman in the country and the No. 8 overall player in the nation, per On3.

During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee" show on Thursday, Iheanacho explained his decision to join Oregon.

"I feel like, after being on all these campuses, Oregon really just felt right," Iheanacho said. "They had a lot of great people on those campuses, but I feel like Oregon had the best people, like-minded people. The opportunity for me to play early was huge there."

Iheanacho also recalled how the Washington Commanders took former Oregon star Josh Conerly in the first round of this year's NFL draft.

"They just had Josh Conerly in the first round, so that's pretty big," Iheanacho said. "Going all the way there is gonna be pretty tough, but I just know that it's gonna be worth it in the end."

Iheanacho was named a MaxPreps Junior All-American after not allowing a sack during his 2024 season at Georgetown Preparatory School in Baltimore. The OT helped his team win its fifth Interstate Athletic Conference title in six years.

It will be interesting to see if Iheanacho can improve even further in his senior year before heading to the collegiate level.

Dan Lanning's Oregon will be aiming to return to the College Football Playoff in the 2025 season

Oregon Ducks HC Dan Lanning (Credits: IMAGN)

While Dan Lanning is transforming Oregon into one of the most attractive programs in the country for young prospects, he will soon turn his focus toward the 2025 season.

Since being hired by Oregon in 2022, Lanning has compiled a 35-6 record across three years. He led the Ducks to an undefeated run in the regular season last year. Although Oregon made it to the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, it lost to Ohio State in the first round.

Lanning and Co. will be aiming to return to the College Football Playoff in the upcoming season and go on to potentially win the national title.

