50 Y/O Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin flexes ripped physique after intense workout via latest IG post

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has shared a post-workout picture of himself in a recent Instagram post. The 50-year-old coach's side is off to a very strong start this season, with a 5-0 record heading into its first bye week.

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin

The Rebels won a very important conference matchup last weekend against the LSU Tigers. In the buildup to the game, starting quarterback Austin Simmons was in doubt after picking up an injury against Kentucky on Sept. 6.

While Simmons eventually did not start the game, he featured as a substitute, playing four snaps and throwing for a touchdown. The SEC has since cleared Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss of any misconduct in their handling of his availability status.

As reported by AL.com, the conference sent an email to coaches and athletic directors clarifying the situation. The mail reads:

“In the situation involving the SEC quarterback last week, he was listed as Probable on the Initial Report and Available on each subsequent Availability Report. He dressed for the game and fully participated in pregame warmups.”

Lane Kiffin addresses quarterback situation amidst Austin Simmons’ recovery

Trinidad Chambliss has been Lane Kiffin's go-to starter in Simmons’ absence, putting in solid shifts. This has led to a controversy on Simmons’ potential loss of his role on his full return from injury. Kiffin addressed this on Monday while appearing on Nonstop with Kirk Herbstreit and Joey Galloway. He said:

“Obviously, it’s abnormal that your starting quarterback got hurt and your backup quarterback comes in and played so great. And has done such a great job over these three weeks. So, we definitely learned that we have two really good quarterbacks.”

He continued, also providing an update on Simmons’ return:

“Yeah, it’s a great problem to have. I don’t know that answer yet because we’re not there yet. We don’t play this week. Austin’s still getting back to 100 percent. He was playing great when he got hurt. Even came in when he was still hurt and played and threw a touchdown in Arkansas the other week. So, it’s a really good situation to have.”

The Rebels’ next game is on Oct. 11 against the Washington State Cougars. They will be the favorites to win the encounter, with the Cougars currently 3-2. However, a tougher test awaits Ole Miss in October when they face Georgia and Oklahoma.

