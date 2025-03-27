$50M worth Kirby Smart takes eye-opening stance on players who need motivation

Kirby Smart is preparing his Georgia Bulldogs for what should be another good season for the program. Smart, who has a net worth of $50 million (according to Celebritynetworth.com), will hope to make the College Football Playoff again in 2025, as well as the SEC Championship Game.

In a news conference on Tuesday during spring practice, he gave an eye-opening response to how he coaches those with little motivation to improve.

"I'd rather get the ones who don't need to be motivated because they are self-motivated," Smart said (Timestamp: 8:40).

Motivation is something that a coach (or any member of the coaching staff) can help to develop. But the end product is all down to the individual player. If they are naturally motivated and do not need any help from the coaching staff, they are going to focus all of their energy on developing as a player.

In Smart's eyes, these are players that he would rather not deal with as Bulldogs coach.

Kirby Smart on the main crisis affecting the Georgia Bulldogs players

Motivation is not the only issue affecting numerous Georgia Bulldogs players. Over the last year, there have been several Bulldogs arrested after vehicle-based incidents.

During Tuesday's news conference, Georgia coach Kirby Smart talked about how the Georgia program deals with these events:

"We'll continue to look at these on a case-by-case basis. There's things that surround each one of these outside of just the immediate reaction is, 'How in the world can this happen again?' And I get that, but each one is a case-by-case basis. You have to look at as these are your children.

"That's the way I look at it. I look (at) what I would do with my children, and there's 18- to 19- to 20-year-olds. They make mistakes. The consequences that come with those are based on a case-by-case basis."

Smart also outlined what the Bulldogs are doing to try to prevent the incidents from happening again. They include bringing the police in to talk to players and drivers education classes for those who have recently gained their licence.

