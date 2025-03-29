$54 million richer Deion Sanders’ contract extension to act as “added bonus” for Shedeur’s draft stock, believes Nick Wright

Huge news in the college football world came out on Friday when it was announced that Deion Sanders had signed a $54 million contract extension to stay on as the Colorado Buffaloes coach through the 2029 season. Although this does not eliminate rumors that he could one day go to the NFL, it reduces the odds that it will happen soon.

After the extension was signed, the hosts of Fox Sports' "First Things First" discussed the impact of this extension. Analyst Nick Wright came at it from an interesting angle, saying it benefits Deion's son, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

"I also think it's good for Shedeur," Wright said. "I think if there were teams who were worried, can our coach handle the spectre of Deion or coaches who were worried, 'Man, if I advocate for Shedeur, could Deion swoop in?' It doesn't make that zero percent, but it certainly makes it less likely. I also think it validates that there was real steak to all this sizzle that he's done at Colorado."

Wright then discussed how he thinks Deion Sanders is deserving of his contract extension and that it also benefits Shedeur Sanders.

"I was skeptical of them this year," Wright said. "They were a horrible team when he got there, and I thought last year winning four games was an accomplishment. This year, after I watched the first couple of games, I thought a lot of the same problems are gonna pop up. They were really good. So, I think he deserves it, and I think as an added bonus it's good for his son's draft prospects."

Deion Sanders' son, Shedeur Sanders, is projected to be a top-five pick

There had been rumors that Deion Sanders could be interested in taking over the head coaching job of the team that drafts Shedeur Sanders. While it likely would not have happened this season, it could have been an option after his rookie season. However, with this contract extension, it is far less likely.

Shedeur Sanders is projected to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL draft. ESPN's Mel Kiper released his most recent mock draft on March 18 and had Sanders going to the New York Giants with the third pick. The Athletic updated its mock draft and moved Shedeur Sanders up to the Cleveland Browns with the second pick.

