  • "5th straight loss incoming": Passionate Michigan fans troll Ryan Day over Ohio State HC's daunting experience post humiliating defeat

"5th straight loss incoming": Passionate Michigan fans troll Ryan Day over Ohio State HC's daunting experience post humiliating defeat

By Garima
Modified Aug 27, 2025 19:03 GMT
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day is still feeling scrutiny from last year’s loss to Michigan. Even though the Bucks won the national championship in the 2024 campaign, their fourth straight loss to Michigan marred their run. With the 13-10 loss to the Wolverines, Day’s record against the program dropped to 1-4.

The reaction from fans after the game was harsh. Some Ohio State students chanted “F*** Ryan Day” as the game ended.

Things got worse off the field. Day and his family received death threats, and security had to be placed outside their home, something that’s happened after previous Michigan losses too. His wife, Nina, got threatening messages and calls, and their children were harassed at school.

Jack Sawyer, a former Buckeyes captain and now a defensive end for the Pittsburgh Steelers, spoke about what the Day family went through.

"The things that he and his family had to go through were just absurd, it's just insanity," he said.
Passionate Michigan fans reacted to Sawyers' comments on an Instagram page relaying them on Wednesday.

“5th straight loss incoming,” a fan said.
“Things gonna be crazy after year 5 of losing,” another fan wrote.
“What’s he gonna say after the 5th 😂,” one fan commented.
Comments on @espncfb's Instagram post

While many fans acknowledged that threats and harassment had crossed the line, the trolling continued.

“Ohio State is the softest program in the nation,” a fan said.
“This is not helping the ‘Ohio being soft’ story at all. This happens to coaches at every college😂,” one fan wrote.
“Michigan has completely destroyed the spirit of that school and entire staff,” another fan commented.
Comments on @espncfb's Instagram post

Ohio State athletic director on Ryan Day's excellence

While the Michigan loss still lingers, many see Ryan Day as an excellent coach. Athletic director Ross Bjork believes that winning the national championship helped show people what Day truly brings to the program.

"Take all the components of what you'd want in a head coach, and Coach Day has all of that," Bjork said, via ESPN. "Maybe it took the national championship for people to really see it. But deep down, I think now people realize we've got the right guy."

Ohio State will open its season on Saturday against No.1-ranked Texas.

