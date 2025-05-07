6'4 Michigan OL clears the air on his true size and stature after "too small" fan comments

Michigan fans may be worried that offensive lineman Brady Norton is too small to do his job. Offensive and defensive linemen are often huge individuals, and the biggest on the football field. Their size helps them win the battle at the line of scrimmage, also called the "trenches."

Norton's measurements of 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds could be a cause of concern for Wolverines fans. However, Norton said they shouldn't worry.

“I’m not gonna lie, on the site it says I’m 6-foot-3, 275," Norton said on Sunday, via On3. "They say I’m 6-foot-3, 275, I’m not 6-foot-3, 275. I’m 6-4 and a half, around 315 right now. They got that all wrong.

"I see people on Twitter complaining, ‘Oh, he’s only 275. He’s too small!’ No, that was my freshman year at Poly height and weight, when I first got there.”

Norton is a transfer from FCS school Cal Poly, which is where his original measurements came from. The lineman also admitted that the process of acclimatization at Ann Arbor was difficult for the first two practices, mainly because the quality of players from an FCS school to a blue-blooded FBS program like Michigan is significant, and he had never seen snow before arriving in Ann Arbor.

Urban Meyer's thoughts on Michigan sign-stealing scandal

With the sign-stealing scandal back in the air at Michigan, and after the school decided to hand down a self-imposed two-game ban on Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore, former college football coach and current sportscaster Urban Meyer gave his take on the matter.

On Wednesday's edition of the "Triple Option" podcast, Meyer said that he is uncertain if the scandal is real.

"Pump the brakes," Meyer said (05:10). "First of all, find out if it's true. I would not even comment, and I remember even Fox, our producer, asking, 'Do you want to be more strong on that?' I said 'I don't because what if it's not true?' and what I was reading was, you know. When I first heard, you know, a coach dressed up, an assistant coach or a member of the staff was on the sideline, on another staff dressed up like an assistant coach videotaping. I said that's not true, no way that happened."

While the former Buckeyes coach is skeptical, the NCAA opened its investigation into the issue. The Big Ten handed former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh a three-game suspension during the 2023 season.

