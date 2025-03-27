$6.5 NIL-valued Shedeur Sanders’ lavish influence rubs off on Julian Lewis as CU’s new recruit buys $81,000 truck

Julian Lewis is following in the footsteps of Shedeur Sanders in Colorado. Lewis is one of the top-ranked QBs in this year's recruiting class and chose to go to the Colorado Buffaloes. He will try to earn the starting job after Sanders left the team for the NFL.

During his career at Colorado, Shedeur Sanders amassed an estimated NIL value of $6.5 million. As a result, he was never hesitant to live a lavish life. He would often show off designer clothing and expensive purchases. It appears that Julian Lewis is following in the footsteps of Sanders.

On Wednesday, Lewis made an Instagram post with several pictures of his new $81,000 truck. The vehicle appears to be a Tesla Cybertruck.

Julian Lewis will try to win the starting QB job at Colorado next season after Shedeur Sanders' departure

Shedeur Sanders has been the starting QB for the Colorado Buffaloes for the past two seasons. In those seasons, he was an excellent player and helped the Buffaloes have their best season in over half a decade (2024-25).

Although Sanders was a huge part of the team's success, the addition of Deion Sanders as coach was the driving factor. Coach Prime was able to recruit Julian Lewis to join his team. However, while Lewis is a top recruit, he is not guaranteed to be the day-one starter in the 2025 season.

Lewis was brought in as a recruit, but Coach Prime was also active in the transfer portal. Not wanting to give a recruit the starting job without any competition, Liberty QB Kaidon Salter was added to the roster.

Salter spent four years at Liberty, starting the past two seasons. This past season, he completed 147 passes on 261 attempts for 1,886 yards and 15 TDs. He is coming to Colorado for his final season of eligibility in an attempt to raise his draft stock.

Salter would not have come to Colorado for his final college season if he was not told that he would have a good opportunity to win the starting job. However, the same is likely true for Julian Lewis. As a result, the two QBs will compete for the starting job throughout the offseason.

In the first week of practice, Coach Prime pointed out to reporters the one thing that will help determine the starter.

"Leadership. Being able to see the field, being able to rally those guys around you."

If that is the case, Salter might have the edge over Lewis because he is the older player.

