$6.5M NIL-valued Arch Manning drops warm photodump of his offseason before taking over Texas QB1 role

Arch Manning is set to fill the void left by the departure of quarterback Quinn Ewers. Manning, the former five-star prospect out of Isidore Newman School committed to Steve Sarkisian's team in 2022. However, the Longhorns already had Ewers as their starting quarterback.

Quinn Ewers decided to forego his final year of eligibility and declare for the 2025 NFL Draft, and now, Arch Manning is next in line to fill his shoes and lead the team on the gridiron. On Instagram, the Texas quarterback shared snippets from his offseason adventures.

In one of the photos, the $6.5 million NIL-valued quarterback (per On3) was seen discussing plays with Steve Sarkisian during a practice session. Another snap showed him enjoying a day off at a MotoGP circuit. You can check out Manning's post below:

The nephew of NFL legends Eli and Peyton Manning got his chance to showcase his potential last season. He took over the starting quarterback duties for a few games when Quinn Ewers was injured. Manning impressed fans with his dual-threat abilities.

He recorded a total of 939 yards and nine passing TDs while rushing for 108 yards and four TDs. He has been making waves during spring practice. Texas insider CJ Vogel spoke about Manning's showing at the spring practice sessions.

"It was a significant difference from previous springs, right? We know that's not the M.O. of Quinn Ewers and his right arm — the accuracy, the finesse, the feather," Vogel said on Monday. "This is a little different."

"We saw comebacks," he added. "We same some out routes, obviously some deep balls, but all of them with high velocity. That's something that I think will unlock a new level in the Sarkisian offense, and I'm excited to see it with Arch behind center this spring."

RJ Young believes Arch Manning is poised to be one of the best quarterbacks of the 2025 season

CFB analyst RJ Young has high expectations of the Texas quarterback. On the Number One College Football Show on Wednesday, he spoke about how Manning could make a grand impression with his game this upcoming season. Young also compared him to other highly-touted quarterbacks such as Ohio State's Julian Sayin and LSU's Bryce Underwood.

"When I put these guys in a bag, Bryce Underwood, year 1 starter, Julian Sayin, year 1 starter, Arch Manning, definitely going to be the starting quarterback at Texas," Young said. "Who's got the best opportunity here to come out firing?"

"Well, right now, I'm going to take Arch Manning and Julian Sayin," the analyst said. "But I'm going to take Arch Manning before I take Julian Sayin. I would expect Arch Manning to throw three bills if anybody is going to throw three bills in Ohio vs Texas."

The hype around Manning seems to be growing with each passing day. The Texas Longhorns kick off their 2025 campaign with their season opener against Ohio State on August 30.

