$6.6 million NIL-valued Arch Manning sets the record straight on whether he owns a Lamborghini

Arch Manning is set to become the starting quarterback at Texas for the 2025 season. Manning, who has NIL deals worth $6.6 million as per On3, comes from a family of football royalty.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Marty Smith that was released on Thursday, Manning spoke about his plans at Texas. When Smith mistakenly asked Manning about his Lamborghini, the Longhorns quarterback corrected the interviewer.

"I don't have a lambo," Manning said. "I'm not a lambo guy. I'm not that flashy. My buddy Michael Taaffe has one and I went in it last week." (Timsetamp: 9:01)

Manning, who redshirted his freshman year at Texas, served as the backup to Quinn Ewers in the 2024 season. However, with Ewers entering the NFL draft this year, Manning is expected to get the starting quarterback berth at Texas next season.

Although Manning got limited reps for Texas this past season, he posted 939 passing yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions, while also rushing for 108 yards with four touchdowns on 25 carries.

When Ewers was nursing an abdominal injury, Manning started two games for Texas, guiding the team to comfortable victories over ULM and Mississippi State.

Texas QB Arch Manning signs NIL deal with Red Bull

On Thursday, Arch Manning announced via Instagram that he signed an NIL deal with Red Bull. The Texas quarterback also discussed his partnership with the energy drink brand with Smith in his interview.

“I didn’t want to be the guy rolling in with all this money when we have guys like Jake Majors who have 40 starts here and not making any [and] I’m taking all the money,” Manning said. “I wanted to earn my money, work hard, get to know the players. Kind of earn my way up.”

Manning's $6.6 million NIL valuation is the highest among high school and college athletes. His value is expected to increase even further when he starts playing regularly for Texas.

Although it's still very early to make predictions, many believe that Manning could win the Heisman Trophy next season.

