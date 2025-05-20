$6.6M NIL valued Arch Manning gets major trash talk from former Georgia QB

There's a lot of hype around Arch Manning ahead of the 2025 season. Following the departure of Quinn Ewers to the NFL, the former five-star recruit takes on the starting QB role at Texas in the upcoming season, creating a lot of anticipation in the Forty Acres.

However, Aaron Murray isn't sold yet on the massive hype around the quarterback. In his recent appearance on a SiriusXM college football show, the former Georgia quarterback questioned why Manning was unable to play ahead of a struggling Ewers the whole of last season.

“All in all, Quinn Ewers had a disappointing season and it reflected in his draft stock,” Murray said. “If you are so good and everyone has you projected number one pick in the NFL Draft come 2026, why in the hell are you not playing above a seventh-round quarterback?

“If Steve Sarkisian knows what he's doing and he knows how good their roster is, which I've talked to a lot of coaches, a lot of different teams, and I asked them, ‘What are the top rosters from?’ Ohio State, Texas, probably Georgia. What was it? Why was Arch not playing? Like that rubs me the wrong way a little bit."

Quinn Ewers was Steve Sarkisian's preferred starting choice last season after holding the role in the two previous ones. However, Arch Manning, who has a NIL value of $6.6 million according to On3, impressed when he came in from the bench or started in Ewers’ absence.

Aaron Murray not overly impressed with Arch Manning's tape

Arch Manning impressed many with his performance for Texas while he got the chance last season. It led to many calling for him to start ahead of Quinn Ewers, who was struggling to fire up the offense. However, Aaron Murray isn’t that impressed by what he saw on his tape.

“And then you watch the tape, it looks good at times,” Murray said. “I wouldn't say it looks incredible. It doesn't scream first-round talent to me off the back.

“And I'm not saying he can't get there and I'm never gonna talk bad about a quarterback because I know how difficult it is. I'm cheering for him like I cheer for every quarterback.”

Arch Manning made 10 appearances for Texas last season, starting two of them. He threw for 939 yards and nine touchdowns with two interceptions. He also recorded 108 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, showcasing his prowess as a dual-threat quarterback.

