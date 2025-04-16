$6.6M NIL-valued Arch Manning joins forces with Shedeur Sanders to promote multi-billion dollar giant

Texas quarterback Arch Manning joined forces with Colorado's Shedeur Sanders to promote Panini America, the world leader in officially licensed collectibles. Manning, who has NIL deals worth $6.6 million as per On3, announced his multi-year partnership with the multi-billion-dollar brand on Instagram on Wednesday.

"Excited to announce I have signed an exclusive autograph memorabilia deal with @paniniamerica! #HookEm" Manning wrote in the caption of his IG post.

In 2021, Bloomberg News reported that Panini had a valuation of $3 billion or higher.

Manning had signed his first NIL deal with Panini America in July 2023. The Texas star's latest deal with the company will include offering autographed memorabilia of his photos, jerseys, and helmets. All of Arch's memorabilia will reportedly be made available on the company website for fans to begin purchasing.

The first item that Manning sold via Panini America was a "Throwback Prizm Black Autographed card" that ended up going for $102,500. The Longhorns star is likely to rake in a lot more money with his latest deal, which is likely to cover the rest of his collegiate career.

In January this year, Manning signed a NIL deal with Red Bull. Last week, he inked an NIL deal with Vuori.

Manning's Panini America contract comes only a week after Shedeur Sanders signed with the brand. The Colorado QB is projected as a top-10 pick at this year's NFL draft.

Arch Manning set to lead Texas Longhorns' offense in 2025 season

Texas QB Arch Manning - Source: Imagn

Arch Manning is set to take over as the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns next season. He spent last season as the backup to Quinn Ewers, who has entered the NFL draft.

During the 2024 season, Manning did not get too many opportunities to take center stage, but still impressed many. He led Texas to two wins in as many starts when Ewers was injured.

Manning recorded 939 passing yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions last season. He also rushed for 108 yard and four touchdowns.

Now, it will be interesting to see what Manning can do as Texas' QB1. Many have also projected him to win the Heisman Trophy next season.

