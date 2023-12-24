6 ACC schools rumored to follow FSU's footsteps in suing the conference to nullify $572 million GoR in pursuit of new home

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) is dealing with a big issue as it pertains to their battle against the Florida State Seminoles. With the impending legal action, it seems like the Seminoles are not the only team interested in issuing a lawsuit.

College football insider Greg Swaim is reporting that there are six other programs which are also planning to pursue legal action. He reported on X:

"TIP OF THE ICEBERG? FSU obviously struck first, but remember there were six other schools (remember the 'Magnificent Seven') that voiced their displeasure with the ACC and told tonight to 'Expect each of them to file similar lawsuits and possibly others as well.'"

The 'Magnificent Seven' refers to the Florida State Seminoles, Clemson Tigers, Miami Hurricanes, North Carolina Tar Heels, NC State Wolfpack, Virginia Cavaliers and Virginia Tech Hokies. As of this writing, only the FSU Seminoles have filed any legal action against the ACC.

This is going to be a very intriguing situation to follow as the ACC could be in a very compromised position if this were to happen.

What is next for the ACC if all of the 'Magnificent Seven' file legal action?

If the Atlantic Coast Conference is not careful with its next steps, the ACC could cease to exist in its current form. A massive reason behind the significance of this decision is the fact that its media rights deal hangs in the balance.

As currently constituted, the Atlantic Coast Conference has a deal with ESPN until the conclusion of the 2036 college football season. If these teams are able to have a major breakthrough and nullify the Grant of Rights deal, they will be able to leave the conference as long as they pay the exit fee.

The exit fee is currently estimated to be $120 million, but with the Grant of Rights deal in place, it would cost an estimated $572 million overall to leave the ACC.

More than $400 million is the difference and that will entice teams to leave in search for a conference that is paying more in their media rights deals.

This would also massively affect the conference as a whole as there is a renegotiation clause in the media rights contract if the ACC fell below 15 total members.

With seven teams now reportedly seeking legal action, it is going to test the conference's will to survive. Expect to see the Atlantic Coast Conference trying to add additional programs to avoid a renegotiation with the media rights partners.

This offseason and legal issue is going to be pivotal for the future of college football as a whole.

