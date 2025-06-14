6-foot-3 Georgia Tech CB commit Jaedyn Terry linked to Kalen DeBoer's Alabama for 2026 class

Alabama has emerged as a strong contender for many of the recruits targeted by head coach Kalen DeBoer and his staff this June, including four-star Georgia Tech cornerback commit Jaedyn Terry. The Manchester High School (Manchester, Georgia) standout is visiting the Crimson Tide for an official visit this weekend.

Terry received his offer from Georgia Tech in May 2024 and committed in March, choosing the Yellow Jackets over offers from Duke, Mississippi State, Kentucky, Louisville and Michigan State.

“I chose Georgia Tech because it is the best place for me and for the education,” Stevenson told On3 following his commitment. “The coaching staff, the culture and how they practice are other things I love about Georgia Tech.”

As a junior in the 2024 season, Terry recorded 34 tackles, nine pass deflections, four tackles for loss, four interceptions, and a sack. He is the No. 33 cornerback in the 2026 class and the No. 41 recruit in Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

As of now, Jaedyn Terry hasn’t reported an Alabama offer, but that can be on the way soon due to his elite playing profile. He is also the cousin of Justus Terry, a five-star recruit, who chose Texas in the 2025 class.

Four-star EDGE Khamari Brooks includes Alabama in his top 2

On Wednesday, four-star edge rusher Khamari Brooks announced his top two college choices, with Alabama and Georgia making the final list. He said in April that the two programs are currently tied at the top of his list.

Alabama is counting on Brooks' strong connection with assistant coach Christian Robinson to gain an edge.

“My favorite thing about Alabama is my relationship with Coach Robinson,” Brooks told On3. “He has been recruiting me hard from the beginning and he has never slowed down. We have gotten closer and closer over time.”

As a junior in the 2024 season, Brooks proved his skills on both sides of the ball, posting 31 catches for 569 yards and nine touchdowns on offense, while racking up 131 tackles, 24 quarterback hurries, 17 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns on defense.

Brooks is the No. 17 edge rusher in the 2026 class and the No. 13 recruit in Georgia, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

