6-foot-3 Texas linebacker receives high praise from teammate Quintrevion Wisner

The Texas Longhorns have started their spring training camp. This would have culminated in the spring game, but with that cancelled, the team is focusing on preparing for what could be a national championship-winning season in 2025.
Speaking to the media on Thursday, Longhorns running back Quintrevion Wisner was asked if any player on the defense is causing problems for the offense. Wisner said:
"Definitely Colin Simmons. "
Colin Simmons, a linebacker, spent his rookie season with the Longhorns in 2024. He was part of a defense that was widely regarded as one of, if not the finest in all of college football.
The 6-foot-3 linebacker registered 31 tackles, nine sacks, three forced fumbles and one interception. This immediately made him one of the strongest parts of Longhorns' defense, and one of the best defensive freshmen in college football last season.
Texas' defense is formidable with Simmons on the roster. This is something his teammates (Wisner) are aware of, and if they are failing to get through him at training camp, those issues will be compounded once the Longhorns begin playing competitive football.
An NFL star reacts to Collin Simmons changing his jersey number
During his successful freshman season, Collin Simmons wore the No. 11 jersey. However, this is something that he will not be doing for his sophomore year.
Simmons will wear the No. 1 jersey for the 2025 season. This was previously worn by Justice Finkley in 2024. But, since Finkley has transferred to the Kansas Jayhawks in the offseason, the number was claimed by Simmons.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end and fellow wearer of the No. 11 jersey Micah Parsons reacted on X (formerly Twitter) to Simmons' decision to change numbers.
"You took off the 11?"
In response to Parsons' post, Simmons explained his decision to change his jersey number.
"11 at heart... I gotta go down my own path," he wrote.
By choosing his own number, Simmons is making an identity for himself.
Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.