6 funny Bryce Underwood memes cracking up the internet as Michigan dominates Wisconsin in Week 6 games

Bryce Underwood led Michigan to a win over Wisconsin at The Big House on Saturday with an impressive performance. The true freshman quarterback has lived up to the billing for the Wolverines in most games this season following the massive investment made in him.Underwood completed 19 of 28 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown to secure a 28-10 win over the Badgers. However, his fast-paced throws as well as the influence he's having on the team's offense have generated a lot of attention, igniting some funny memes among fans.Here's a look at six of the memes cracking the internet:Six humorous Bryce Underwood memes cracking up the internet#1, Difficult throws for his receiversNine of Bryce Underwood’s passes in the Week 6 game against Wisconsin failed to reach the target. This is mostly because of how fast the throws were, presenting a difficult challenge for his receivers in catching them.#2, Throwing the ball like a pitcherWhile playing at the quarterback role for Michigan on Saturday, many fans believe Underwood was throwing like a baseball pitcher. The true freshman, on many occasions, tried to get the ball to his receivers as fast as possible, igniting lightning speed.#3 Laughable NIL deal for the true freshmanMichigan offered Bryce Underwood a huge NIL deal to land him. The quarterback had long committed to LSU, but a deal worth $12.5 million convinced him to flip his commitment a month before the Early Signing Day. With his performance on Saturday, some fans believe that's laughable.#4, Fast-paced throws, even in close rangesUnderwood’s fast-paced throws against Wisconsin on Saturday were not limited to long distances. His short-range throws also came with lightning speed, making it difficult for his receivers to deal with.#5, The true freshman NIL deal is a stealBryce Underwood's huge NIL deal generated a lot of attention and reaction in the college football world when it was sealed. Despite being impressive for his class, many are not convinced he deserves such a massive deal, leading them to call it a steal.#6, Ahead of his offensive teammatesBryce Underwood was considered a generational talent throughout his recruiting period. He's beginning to show why he got that much hype at Michigan. However, a section of the fans believes the talent around him in Ann Arbor, especially his receivers, will slow him down.