  • College Football
  6 funny Bryce Underwood memes cracking up the internet as Michigan dominates Wisconsin in Week 6 games

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Oct 04, 2025 22:06 GMT
Wisconsin v Michigan - Source: Getty

Bryce Underwood led Michigan to a win over Wisconsin at The Big House on Saturday with an impressive performance. The true freshman quarterback has lived up to the billing for the Wolverines in most games this season following the massive investment made in him.

Underwood completed 19 of 28 passes for 270 yards and a touchdown to secure a 28-10 win over the Badgers. However, his fast-paced throws as well as the influence he's having on the team's offense have generated a lot of attention, igniting some funny memes among fans.

Here's a look at six of the memes cracking the internet:

Six humorous Bryce Underwood memes cracking up the internet

#1, Difficult throws for his receivers

Nine of Bryce Underwood’s passes in the Week 6 game against Wisconsin failed to reach the target. This is mostly because of how fast the throws were, presenting a difficult challenge for his receivers in catching them.

#2, Throwing the ball like a pitcher

While playing at the quarterback role for Michigan on Saturday, many fans believe Underwood was throwing like a baseball pitcher. The true freshman, on many occasions, tried to get the ball to his receivers as fast as possible, igniting lightning speed.

#3 Laughable NIL deal for the true freshman

Michigan offered Bryce Underwood a huge NIL deal to land him. The quarterback had long committed to LSU, but a deal worth $12.5 million convinced him to flip his commitment a month before the Early Signing Day. With his performance on Saturday, some fans believe that's laughable.

#4, Fast-paced throws, even in close ranges

Underwood’s fast-paced throws against Wisconsin on Saturday were not limited to long distances. His short-range throws also came with lightning speed, making it difficult for his receivers to deal with.

#5, The true freshman NIL deal is a steal

Bryce Underwood's huge NIL deal generated a lot of attention and reaction in the college football world when it was sealed. Despite being impressive for his class, many are not convinced he deserves such a massive deal, leading them to call it a steal.

#6, Ahead of his offensive teammates

Bryce Underwood was considered a generational talent throughout his recruiting period. He's beginning to show why he got that much hype at Michigan. However, a section of the fans believes the talent around him in Ann Arbor, especially his receivers, will slow him down.

Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

