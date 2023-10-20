6 landing spots for Ryan Wingo as 5-star WR sets commitment date: Georgia, Texas and more in fray

Ryan Wingo has set his commitment date, while narrowing his list of finalists down to six programs. Wingo, who is the fifth-ranked overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, according to 247 Sports, had been set to announce his decision during December's early signing period.

Instead, the five-star wide receiver prospect will share his decision on Wednesday, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, who tweeted:

"BREAKING: Five-Star WR Ryan Wingo tells me he will announce his Commitment on October 25th! The 6’2 200 WR from Saint Louis, MO is the highest-ranked Uncommitted WR in the ‘24 Class Where Should He Go? 👇🏽"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Georgia Bulldogs, Miami Hurricanes, Missouri Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies are the six schools that Wingo will decide between. He took official visits to Georgia, Missouri and Texas in June. While he also visited the Michigan Wolverines, they are not among his finalists.

Wingo has attended two Tigers games this season as he is from the St. Louis area. Both On3 Sports and 247 Sports have projected that he will land with Missouri, giving the Tigers their second top-five prospect of the 2024 recruiting class.

Why did Ryan Wingo move his commitment date and what will determine his decision?

Ryan Wingo is the only top-five-ranked prospect of the 2024 recruiting class who has not announced his plans for next season. That will change next week as the wide receiver has moved his commitment date forward nearly two months.

Speaking with On3 Sports, he shared the reason:

"In the beginning, I thought this would happen on Dec. 20. I took visits, I have been to all of those schools and I just had a change of heart. I talked it over with my family and got that feeling, so I decided to commit sooner. This is happening earlier than I expected, but things just changed."

Wingo talked about what will factor into his final decision:

"It has come down to getting developed, having a chance to play and getting to the next level. Those have always been big things for me. All six of those schools offer me a great opportunity. I have seen everything at those schools, I have relationships with coaches and I have had time to see what is real and what is fake in different places."

While he has narrowed his list down to six schools, it is clear that he intends to play at a big-time program. Five of the six schools he will choose from play in the Southeastern Conference.