"6 million just to go 6-6": Fans lose cool over Carson Beck's 'ridiculous' NIL pay at Miami after dramatic split with Georgia

Quarterback Carson Beck left Georgia to join the Miami Hurricanes for the 2025 season, and it wasn’t just the move that surprised people, but how much he’s getting paid.
Beck, who took Georgia to a Southeastern Conference championship and a College Football Playoff berth despite an up-and-down season, reportedly landed a lucrative NIL package from Miami. According to The Athletic, Beck will make a baseline salary of $4 million this season. On3’s Pete Nakos reports that the number could reach as high as $6.5 million due to incentives.
The amount has fans losing their cool on X.
“Ridiculous,” a fan wrote.
“6 Million just to go 6-6 and lose to Syracuse again.,” a fan said.
“$330k per game to go 8-4 is crazy 😂,” another echoed.
Similar comments continued.
“He's not even good,” a fan commented.
“This might be one of the worst contracts in sport,” a fan wrote.
“College football is so cooked if he’s making $6 million for one season 😂 What a waste of money!!! If Miami couldn’t make the playoffs with the Cam Ward they’ll be lucky win 7-8 games with Beck,” a fan said.
Former ESPN analyst on Carson Beck’s potential
On the July 8 episode of his podcast “See Ball Get Ball,” former ESPN analyst David Pollack shared his thoughts on Carson Beck’s trade to Miami and his outlook for the season ahead.
"Carson Beck's a good player, man," Pollack said. "I think a lot of people are going to look back and they've hated on Carson Beck and they're like, 'This kid's really good.' Go look at him two years ago. I've heard a lot of people say, 'Oh, when you're throwing to (Brock) Bowers and (Ladd) McConkey, yeah, anybody can look good.'
"No, when you have the anticipation that he has of getting the ball out, like he's got some good things to him."
While Pollack said that Beck, who threw for 3,485 yards and 28 touchdowns last season, struggled at times under pressure in 2024, he also noted that in clean pockets, Beck might have been the best in the country. He believes Miami’s offensive line will give Beck the protection he needs in 2025.
