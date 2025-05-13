$60M worth Deion Sanders’ Colorado surpasses Alabama, Georgia and more in latest ESPN rankings

Deion Sanders' Colorado did a good job recruiting players from high school and the transfer portal for the class of 2025. This has earned the program some recognition ahead of the upcoming season. In its ranking of college football's top 2025 newcomer class released on Monday, ESPN ranked the Buffaloes No. 12.

Sanders’ team sits ahead of blueblood programs like Georgia (14), Alabama (15), Oklahoma (19), Notre Dame (22) and USC (24). This showcases the level at which the Pro Football Hall of Famer has taken the program regarding player acquisition ahead of his third season.

The most notable high school recruit for Colorado in the class of 2025 is Julian Lewis. The quarterback flipped from USC to commit to the Buffaloes just a month before the Early Signing Period. He joins the list of top recruits that Sanders, who's worth $60 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, has lured to Boulder in his tenure.

“Lewis, a five-star recruit, is one of the most heralded quarterbacks in the ESPN recruiting era,” ESPN wrote. “He headlines Colorado's recruiting class and arrives with all the tools to set records in Boulder. Lewis could work his way into the mix as the season progresses.”

The Buffs also brought in quarterback Kaidon Salter from the transfer portal after spending the last four seasons at Liberty. He's a more dynamic runner than Shedeur Sanders and is not far behind in accuracy. He is expected to receive the starting role next season.

Deion Sanders rebuilds Colorado's offensive line

For the second consecutive year, Colorado has rebuilt its offensive line. The Buffaloes brought in a host of linemen via the portal, most notably Xavier Hill, to partner with Jordan Seaton in quarterback protection.

While there was improvement last season, the team’s offensive line exhibited some flaws that need to be corrected in 2025. Other notable additions include Akinola Ogunbiyi and Zylon Crisler.

“The offensive line has undergone a near-complete overhaul, though it's too early to say whether it will be better than last year's group,” ESPN wrote. “At 6-foot-4, 318 pounds, Hill, a Memphis transfer, has impressive mobility for his massive size and can play either guard or tackle.”

Full list of ESPN’s college football top 2025 newcomer classes

#1, Oregon Ducks

#2, LSU Tigers

#3, Auburn Tigers

#4, Texas Longhorns

#5, Texas Tech Red Raiders

#6, Ole Miss Rebels

#7, Ohio State Buckeyes

#8, Miami Hurricanes

#9, Michigan Wolverines

#10, Missouri Tigers

#11, South Carolina Gamecocks

#12, Colorado Buffaloes

#13, Florida State Seminoles

#14, Georgia Bulldogs

#15, Alabama Crimson Tide

#16, Texas A&M Aggies

#17, Nebraska Cornhuskers

#18, Indiana Hoosiers

#19, Oklahoma Sooners

#20, Maryland Terrapins

#21, Kentucky Wildcats

#22, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

#23, Florida Gators

#24, USC Trojans

#25, North Carolina Tar Heels

