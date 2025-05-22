$60M worth Deion Sanders secures three defensive weapons through transfer portal ft. Alabama’s Jahiem Oatis

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has been busy using the transfer portal this offseason, and it’s starting to pay off for the Buffaloes. His plan to rebuild the team by bringing in experienced players from other schools is working well.

Ad

In April, Sanders talked about how he planned to leverage the transfer portal to improve the team.

“The portal is going to be nice to us. We have several players coming this weekend," Sanders said, via The Denver Post. " … I want to target every area. You don’t just sit back and think you’ve got it. I think the kicking game is set, long snappers and punters. Everything else, we need to improve.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NCAA Football: Colorado Spring Game - Source: Imagn

And he kept his word. Sanders, who has a net worth of $60 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), landed three strong defensive players through the portal in Jehiem Oatis from Alabama, Tavian Coleman from Texas State and Gavriel Lightfoot from Fresno State.

Ad

Deion Sanders has added experienced players to the roster

Jehiem Oatis, Tavian Coleman and Bavriel Lightfoot have combined for 103 games, starting 70. They made 197 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks in their careers.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Oatis, a 6-foot-5, 320-pound lineman from Alabama, will likely take over graduating seniors Chidozie Nwankwo and Shane Cokes. Oatis played in 29 games over three years with the Crimson Tide, making 57 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Injuries slowed him down last season, and he redshirted before entering the transfer portal.

Coleman, a 6-foot-1 and 300 pounds athlete, spent the last two seasons at Texas State. He made 53 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, six sacks and forced two fumbles in 26 games. Before that, he played at Trinity Valley in Junior College, where he had 92 tackles and eight sacks. He also spent a season at Utah State, adding 26 more tackles.

The third new lineman is Lightfoot, who is 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds. He played three seasons at Fresno State, where he made 66 tackles, one sack and knocked down a pass. Lightfoot is known for clogging up the middle and stopping the run, something Sanders' team would benefit from.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More