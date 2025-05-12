$666K NIL star Ty Simpson makes power move as face of Crimson Tide’s new apparel line

Ty Simpson enters his fourth season at Alabama in 2025, and this time, he may finally get his shot at starting quarterback. Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb noted after the spring camp that he's leading the race and is quickly becoming a key player.
Alabama introduced an official camouflage pattern for its Crimson Tide Outdoors program last week, with four athletes serving as ambassadors through an NIL partnership facilitated by the school’s collective, Yea Alabama. Simpson was one of the four selected by the school.
Ty Simpson's growing influence is evident as he leads the offense in 2025, with a NIL valuation of $666,000 per On3. He is joined by teammates Bray Hubbard, softball catcher Marlie Giles and women's basketball guard Karly Weather as selections for the initiative.
Alabama native Hal Shaffer collaborated with the university and its athletes to design the camouflage patterns. The merchandise, which includes t-shirts, hoodies, jackets and hats, will be available for purchase on his “Hide The Tide” website and Athlete’s Thread online store.
“One of the greatest honors in my life was being asked to design camo patterns for the University and now seeing that coming to fruition has certainly been a staple point in my life of things that I will always remember,” Shaffer said in a statement.
“The camo patterns were designed to be effective, yet lifestyle friendly, and capture the spirit of the Crimson Tide. We utilized several Alabama male and female student-athletes from different sports to help us develop the ultimate patterns for the outdoors – especially for the physically active lifestyle of these elite athletes.
Ty Simpson is honored to be part of the Outdoor program
Ty Simpson shared his thoughts on being named one of four ambassadors for the Crimson Tide Outdoor Program. It's a valuable opportunity as he competes for Alabama's starting quarterback role next season.
“Being one of the first ambassadors of the Crimson Tide Outdoors Program is a true honor,” Simpson said in a statement released by the school in its introduction of the camo pattern.
“As somebody who spends lots of time hunting and fishing, I love that the Script A is now included in camo patterns I can wear while I’m doing those activities. I think Alabama fans who also appreciate the outdoors will love representing the Tide, while also supporting their favorite players.”
Ty Simpson is competing with redshirt sophomore Austin Mack and true freshman Keelon Russell to become the successor to Jalen Milroe. With the junior having an edge in the race, he gets to make the most of his opportunities with the Crimson Tide Outdoors Program.
