"7-5 loading," "Can’t wait for the fail. Such desperation lol": CFB fans roast Michigan announce Bryce Underwood as the starting QB

Michigan has named true freshman Bryce Underwood as its starting quarterback for the 2025 season. The former five-star prospect beat out experienced transfers Jake Garcia and Mikey Keene for the job.With the decision, Underwood becomes just the fourth true freshman in program history to start a season opener, and fans had wild reactions following the announcement.&quot;7-5 loading,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Can’t wait for the fail. Such desperation lol,&quot; one said.&quot;This is a really bad idea,&quot; a person said.Underwood is also the first true freshman to start a season for the Wolverines since Tate Forcier in 2019. Starting early is nothing new for him, as he became Belleville High School’s quarterback as a freshman in 2021 and led the program to its first undefeated season the following year.Underwood landed in Ann Arbor as the No. 1 recruit in the 2025 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, and Michigan fans are optimistic about his potential in Sherrone Moore's program.&quot;I bet there's millions of reasons why they chose to start him,&quot; a fan said.&quot;He's the guy!&quot; one said.&quot;Dudes about to fry the whole league,&quot; a person added.Underwood was initially committed to LSU's 2025 class and stayed loyal to his commitment despite constant push from Michigan. However, he later flipped his commitment after Moore's program boosted their NIL package to between $10–12 million over four years, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.Bryce Underwood is ready to lead Michigan in 2025Bryce Underwood is set to start for the Wolverines in their 2025 season opener at home against New Mexico, with the official announcement expected Monday.&quot;They've seen a lot of freshmen, but I feel like nobody's seen a freshman like me,&quot; Underwood said in an interview with Big Ten Network last week.Underwood will immediately face a challenge in elevating Michigan’s passing attack, which finished near the bottom of the FBS in 2024, ranking 130th out of 134 teams.However, Underwood has made it clear that his goals extend well beyond stats.&quot;Do whatever it takes to get my team to wherever they want to be, which is the national championship,&quot; Underwood said. &quot;Being in Ohio State is one of the other things as well. So I can prepare my team like that- winning games.&quot;Underwood has drawn comparisons to Cam Newton and Vince Young, both of whom redefined the quarterback position at the college level.