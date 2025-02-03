7 Chip Kelly memes cracking up the internet after Ohio State OC leaves for NFL

Chip Kelly’s whirlwind coaching journey took another turn as he left Ohio State after just one season to become the offensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders. ESPN was the first to report the news on Sunday. His abrupt departure came after helping the Buckeyes secure a national championship, and the internet wasted no time reacting with a flood of hilarious memes.

From fans, here are seven memes that had everyone talking:

#1 One of the memes depicted Seattle Seahawks legend and Raiders coach Pete Carroll as Thanos, collecting another coaching gem by adding Kelly to his staff after convincing defensive coordinator Patrick Graham to stay.

#2 Buckeyes fans weren’t happy, and a meme capturing OSU Twitter in complete meltdown mode perfectly summed up the chaos.

#3 A meme portrayed Penn State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and Chip Kelly as saviors of Ryan Day’s job.

#4 FanDuel Sportsbook sharing a meme from "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" that had fans in stitches.

#5 A well-timed GIF featuring Kelly and Raiders tight end Brock Bowers added to the entertainment.

#6 Another meme played up the dynamic between Carroll and Kelly, humorously portraying them as an iconic coaching duo.

#7 A meme posing this question, poking fun at how the Buckeyes might adjust to life after Kelly’s departure.

With Kelly heading to the NFL, social media’s reaction proves once again that college football never lacks drama.

Chip Kelly returns to the NFL as Raiders offensive coordinator

The former head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers, Chip Kelly, has joined the Las Vegas Raiders as their offensive coordinator under newly hired coach Pete Carroll.

Kelly’s success at Ohio State made him a prime candidate for the role, and the Raiders reportedly offered him a $6 million contract, according to Sports Illustrated. While his Ohio State salary remains undisclosed, the move likely represents a financial upgrade.

His departure is part of a broader coaching shake-up at Ohio State. The Buckeyes also lost defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to Penn State and offensive line coach Justin Frye to the Arizona Cardinals. Ryan Day now faces the challenge of finding a new offensive coordinator to fill the critical vacancy.

Kelly’s return to the NFL signals the Raiders’ confidence in his play-calling ability. Now, all eyes are on how he shapes Las Vegas’ offense under Carroll’s leadership.

