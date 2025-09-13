  • home icon
  7 most funniest Dabo Swinney memes cracking up fans after Clemson's terrible start against Georgia Tech in Week 3

7 most funniest Dabo Swinney memes cracking up fans after Clemson's terrible start against Georgia Tech in Week 3

By Neha Joshi
Modified Sep 13, 2025 19:18 GMT
NCAA Football: Clemson at Georgia Tech - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Clemson at Georgia Tech - Source: Imagn

The Dabo Swinney-led Clemson Tigers are playing the Week 3 game against Georgia Tech. Both teams chased each other throughout the game, but the Tigers did not get the advantage of being the best started of the two.

Clemson's offensive line continues to struggle in the final quarter, as evidenced by early difficulties scoring in the first half. Their non-scoring streak earned some pretty ruthless reactions from the college football fans on the internet, who did not stop themselves from expressing their displeasure. Some fans even shared memes that took mean jabs at Dabo Swinney.

Although Swinney is not on the hot seat right now, fans took notice of his team's early mini-failure. The situation will grow even more bleak if the coach and his team end up losing the game against the Yellow Jackets. He garnered more scrutiny when he initially sent out his kicker to attempt a 53-yard field goal on 4th- and-3 but then iced the kicker with a timeout before the kick, which was ultimately missed.

Dabo Swinney said that QB Cade Klubnik and team are suffering from "rat poison"

Clemson's season started with a loss to No. 2 LSU and a close call against Troy, reminiscent of the 2016 season's early challenges against SEC and Group of Five opponents. Swinney noted striking similarities in the team's performance and his own coaching comments from 2016.

"I went back and looked at my notes from 2016 after the Troy game, just curious, and it was like I could have just erased the name, I could have just walked into the team meeting with the same comments," Swinney said, as per Greenville News.
He then attributed the team's struggles to external distractions or "rat poison," a term coined by Nick Saban to describe how preseason hype can create a false sense of confidence and disrupt focus.

"Similar to this team, that was the first time (the 2016 team) got all the rat poison," Swinney said. "This group ain't had the rat poison. They've just had the 'You suck poison.' "

Fans would definitely want Dabo Swinney to keep this problem under control so that they can win games.

Neha Joshi

Neha is a College Sports writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and 3 years of experience in reporting.

Quick Links

Edited by Neha Joshi
