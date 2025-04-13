7 hilarious Nico Iamaleava memes cracking up the internet as Tennessee NIL dispute breaks internet

Nico Iamaleava memes have been hitting the internet hard over the weekend. Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava has been in the news the past few days. Reports from insider Pete Nakos on Thursday indicated that Iamaleava was in an NIL contract dispute with the Volunteers. The reports indicated that he could enter the transfer portal.

On Saturday, another report by Nakos indicated that Iamaleava had skipped practice on Friday and intended to enter the transfer portal. This sent shockwaves through the college football world as it is uncommon for a star QB to leave their team in the spring transfer window.

Following the news that Iamaleava is leaving the Volunteers, several funny Iamaleava memes have started to spread on the internet.

"Tennessee after Nico Iamaleava asked for $4 million."

"Nico Iamaleava & his dad this morning realizing Vols Football coach Josh Heupel called their bluff."

"Lane Kiffin reacts to his iconic Tennessee photo turned into a Nico Iamaleava meme."

"With the bases loaded and no outs, Nico Iamaleava comes in to replace Lane Kiffin as the most hated man in Knoxville."

"Nick Saban somewhere after hearing about Tennessee and Nico Iamaleava."

"Tennessee fans taking the Nico Iamaleava news well."

"I said it when he got signed If Nico ever hit the portal. His last name was gonna make an all time great meme. Imaleava."

Nico Iamaleava memes: What Nico Iamaleava entering the transfer portal means for him and the Tennessee Volunteers

Although Nico Iamaleava memes are fun for fans to post, this situation has real ramifications for both the team and the player. For the Tennessee Volunteers, it means they need to find a replacement for Iamaleava quickly. The Volunteers were expected to contend in the Southeastern Conference next season, but without a star QB like Iamaleava, it will be challenging with many other strong contenders.

For Iamaleava, it means he has a short window to find a new team. The transfer window opens on Wednesday and closes on Apr. 25. However, he is restricted in where he should go. SEC rules prohibit players from transferring to other SEC teams during the spring to maintain their eligibility for the next season.

So, if he wants to play, Iamaleava cannot transfer to another SEC team next season. Similarly, the Volunteers cannot acquire a quarterback for next season from another SEC team.

