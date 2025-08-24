7 wild Avery Johnson memes cracking up fans after Kansas State QB disappoints big time in 2025 season opener

Kansas City quarterback Avery Johnson saw on Saturday afternoon the No. 22 Iowa State holding off his No. 17 Wildcats 24-21 in the Aer Lingus Classic in Dublin, Ireland. Losses don't come much tougher than in the season opener to a conference rival like the Cyclones.Johnson completed 21/30 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 21 yards and another score, but his failed fourth-down conversion was big in the loss.The internet turned the moment into a meme fest. Let's see seven hilarious memes fans shared after the play.Seven hilarious Avery Johnson memes cracking up the internet1. Avery Johnson’s fake arrest warrantJohnson has built a strong NIL brand, estimated at around $1.6 million, with deals including Meritrust Credit Union. The first meme showed a fake arrest warrant paired with a photo of Johnson beside a flashy lavender Corvette.&quot;A warrant has just been put out for Avery Johnson’s arrest!Charges: Highway Robbery via NIL. Officials will be waiting for him once he arrives back in the states,&quot; the post read.2. The Sportsbook heartbreak memeJohnson was one of the best player prop bets to consider at Sportsbooks for the first day of the 2025 season, but the loss of K-State wasn’t worth the bet, and the second meme comes with a rant:&quot;Avery Johnson when I have my hard earned cash on him.&quot;3. Moneyball’s Jonah Hill wouldn’t approveThe third meme comes with a snap from Moneyball, which read:“Billy, this is Avery Johnson, he’s a dual threat quarterback in the prime of his CFB career, the only problem? He can’t throw a fucking football”The Moneyball scene fits perfectly because Jonah Hill’s character bluntly exposes a player’s big flaw despite his upside, just like fans see Johnson. He is athletic and dangerous as a dual-threat, but if he can’t throw the football, that one weakness overshadows everything else.4. Buster Scruggs meets JohnsonThe next meme mocking Johnson came from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018), which is a Coen brothers’ dark comedy Western made up of six stories about fate and failure.The clip used is from “Near Algodones,” where an outlaw keeps escaping trouble only to end up doomed again, and the fan's comment read:&quot;When everyone on the TL realizes Avery Johnson isn’t good.&quot;5. In Johnson we trustNot everyone slammed Johnson and the fifth meme goes for backing him up, which read:&quot;Avery Johnson was by far the best player on the field in that game. He made me look silly after he locked in. 21/30, 273 yds, 2 TD. The thing that holds back our program at this point, and I can't believe I'm saying this, is coaching. Klieman needs a better staff.&quot;6. Kansas State defense crushed like a stick figureThe fifth meme comes from a cartoon in the meme from &quot;Cyanide &amp; Happiness&quot;. It is a popular webcomic and animated series known for its simple stick-figure characters and dark humor.The clip shows one of these characters being crushed or overwhelmed, which the fan used as a metaphor for Kansas State’s defense. The joke is that every time Johnson keeps the game close instead of pulling away with a strong performance, the defense folds under the pressure.&quot;Kansas State defense everytime Avery Johnson make it a close game,&quot; the tweet read.7. Flight home trauma ft. family feudBesides the loss to Iowa State on Saturday, Johnson got another embarrassment as 247Sports‘ Tim Fitzgerald reported that Johnson’s father, Mark, and his older brother got into a physical confrontation postgame at Aviva Stadium.Here comes our last meme from the Pixar movie Ratatouille. It’s of Linguini (the clumsy chef) sitting slumped at his computer with headphones on, looking exhausted and defeated, as the fan's tweet read:&quot;Avery Johnson checking his phone on his 9 hour flight home after a brutal loss seeing videos of his dad and brother fighting in a random Irish parking lot.&quot;Johnson's K-State will play against North Dakota on Aug. 30.