$70,000,000 worth Nick Saban making a minimum of $1,000,000 from the Pat McAfee Show: Reports 

Nick Saban is one of college football's biggest figures, widely regarded as the best coach in the sport's history. With an $11 million base salary to coach, he is handsomely compensated, but it seems like the money keeps rolling in for him.

The New York Post reported that the Alabama Crimson Tide coach is also making seven figures for his weekly appearances on "The Pat McAfee Show."

This is a huge increase compared to what other athletes were making for weekly appearances. The exclusive audio spots for companies typically fall in the $250,000 range for the season, but New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Nick Saban are quadrupling that figure.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

McAfee gave his mindset about the business as the owner of his show:

"I know there's an old viewpoint that billion-dollar corporations have tried to make a standard that players and coaches are lucky to get on the platform and talk. Well, as the human who owns my company and sees the value directly associated with these guys sharing their stories and thoughts, I think that's bull***t.

"'If somebody's making money off of this, I'm making money off of this. If nobody's making any money, and it's all for goodwill, I'm making no money as well' is my mindset for doing stuff, and I treat my company the same way." H/t NY Post

McAfee has branded the show throughout the college football season as "Nick Saban Thursdays," and it has become a staple in the sports media world.

Can Nick Saban make it back to the College Football Playoff this season?

The College Football Playoff has been around since 2014 as the top four teams chosen by the selection committee at the end of the regular season compete in a two-round single-elimination tournament to determine the national champion.

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide have made seven appearances and won nine games, including three championships in this era of college football. However, they are currently on the outside looking in after missing the CFP entirely last season.

Nick Saban's team is the 11th-ranked program in college football heading into Week 7 and has a tough road. The Tide cannot afford a second loss and likely will need to win the SEC Championship Game to make the CFP.

However, with the Southeastern Conference being split into two divisions, they are the only SEC West team without a conference loss, so they have the advantage. The only issue is they would likely face the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs.

Alabama has to continue winning, but if it wins out, it will be in the College Football Playoff. If it loses another game before Selection Sunday on Dec. 3, it will likely miss the tournament.