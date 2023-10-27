In the wake of the Michigan sign-stealing scandal, Alabama's legendary coach Nick Saban is proposing a straightforward solution to prevent such issues. It is the introduction of helmet microphones.

Saban believes that providing teams with the necessary equipment, similar to the helmet headsets used in the NFL, could help protect the integrity of the game. This will also reduce the risk of sign-stealing.

Appearing on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’, Nick Saban made his stance clear. He said:

“For those who play in leagues like we do, who have the funds to do it in the SEC or the Big Ten or Big 12, whatever it is, we should be able to do it. The Power Five conferences should be able to do it. If other schools can’t afford to do it… there’s such a discrepancy we shouldn’t be living by the same rules.”

Saban had a rather cheeky and yet simple solution for solving the issue of sign-stealing where Michigan currently finds itself under the NCAA investigation. He suggested:

"I don't know enough about the Michigan investigation to really comment on the situation. We would solve a lot of problems in College Football if we had a microphone in the helmet and there's no reason why we can't do that."

The Alabama coach has been around the college football scene for quite some time now and knows a thing or two about sign-stealing.

“If you look historically, you would know that there’s reasons they (NFL) changed the rules so you couldn’t do that. Then they come up with the microphone helmet or whatever you call it and there was no sign-stealing, there were no signs because it was just communication, which I think we would solve a lot of those problems if we would do the same thing in college football.”

The views of Nick Saban are definitely keeping in mind the technological advancements in the game. Even other SEC coaches align themselves along similar lines to Saban who supports the idea of modernizing communication rules in college football.

Nick Saban is enjoying a tough season at Alabama

Alabama coach Nick Saban is relishing the challenging season that the 11th-ranked Crimson Tide is navigating. Following a 34-20 victory over No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-2, 2-2 South Eastern Conference), Saban couldn't hide his satisfaction.

Crimson Tide have persevered through some closer-than-expected encounters this season like the ones against USF and Arkansas. Maybe a little challenge is what Saban needed.

In his post-match conference after the Tennessee game, Nick Saban seemed excited about the challenge his team is facing this year. He talked about Alabama rediscovering their offensive powers with their new quarterback Jalen Milroe at the helm. Saban enthusiastically said:

"I love it. It's been great. The challenges are great. I enjoy coaching this team. That's not to say they're not taking years off my life. But I'm OK with it. It's fun because they've got a good spirit about them."

The Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1, 5-0 SEC) will host the LSU Tigers (6-2, 4-1 SEC) in their next game on Sunday, 5th Nov. 5:15 a.m.