$70,000,000 worth Nick Saban wants CFB to adapt one rule from NFL - "Just talk to the guy in his helmet"

Alabama coach Nick Saban has addressed the sign-stealing fears surrounding Michigan football when asked this Sunday about how it might affect the Rose Bowl. The long-serving coach's response brought an interesting take on another topic: Should the NCAA allow audibles like the NFL does?

Saban said the following about the sign-stealing allegations to the media:

"No, we're really not concerned about that... I think, especially when you are a no-huddle team, you've got to adapt and adjust how you communicate with the quarterback, and hopefully, one day, we'll get to the NFL system where you can just talk to the guy in his helmet.

"I think that would be a lot better. But for now, we just have to adapt how we communicate with the quarterback."

That's an interesting take by the veteran coach, and given how college football has taken queues from the pro side of things, it wouldn't be surprising to see it implemented. The statement was made public by On3's Michigan beat reporter, Anthony Broome.

Is sign-stealing a worry for Nick Saban's Alabama?

Interestingly, the coach also seemed to put to rest the worries surrounding the possibility of the No. 1-ranked Wolverines sign-stealing to a Rose Bowl win. In recent days, Crimson Tide players led by wide receiver Isaiah Bond had expressed worries about the Wolverines coaching staff allegedly hacking into their electronic equipment.

According to Bond, they had been prohibited from watching films on their iPads due to this fear. Offensive coordinator Tim Rees had given a coy statement trying to quell the concerns during media availability:

"I don’t think we’ve put any harm to what our preparation can look like with any of the things we’ve done. Again, we’re focused on us. Less about that stuff and more on what we can do to play well."

Given Nick Saban's gravitas, this new statement is much more successful at that.