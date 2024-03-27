During his legendary Alabama tenure, coach Nick Saban earned a reputation for being a serial winner. His teams were almost invincible, and walking alongside him for that journey has been his wife, Terry Saban, fondly known as "Miss Terry."

Miss Terry and Saban have been married for more than 50 years, and she became as much of a fixture around Tuscaloosa as her husband. Bama players were devastated when he retired, both for his coaching and the presence of his wife.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Miss Terry revealed that she had been brushing up on her $70 million worth husband's (as per Forbes) tech skills.

"He's actually texting and reading his own emails and sent his first-ever email," Terry said. "He even took his first trip to the pharmacy to pick up his first prescription. He's actually quite proud of himself."

Did Nick Saban retire because of Miss Terry's health?

Nick Saban's retirement was so sudden after leading a not-so-stellar Alabama Crimson Tide team to the College Football Playoff semifinals that speculation was rife that he did it due to his health.

He refuted the claims that his health had influenced his retirement and even appeared to play golf the day after he announced it. Speculation immediately moved to his wife, Miss Terry, and he addressed it during an ESPN interview.

"There’s no illness. Miss Terry’s fine. I’m fine," Saban said. "But it was the, can you sustain the season–just from a mental grind standpoint. When I was young, I could work until 2 in the morning, get up at 6, and be there the next day and be full of energy and go for it."

Life for Nick Saban after retirement

Nick Saban cultivated a reputation for being a busy man, and that has not stopped after his sudden retirement. He was recently hired to become an analyst on ESPN's "College GameDay."

In his interview with the network, he outlined that although he is retired, he has continued with his other commitments.

"I can't stand sitting around now any more than I could stand it when I was coaching," Saban said. "I want to stay busy. I think everybody looks at me like, 'This guy's a ball coach and that's all he does.' I've got businesses, I do speaking stuff. I've got my TV job now with ESPN. I like to play golf. I've got tons of stuff to do. So I'm not retiring to quit working."

Nick Saban will maintain an office at the Bryant-Denny Stadium to help new Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer settle into his role. He will also continue his speaking engagements, play golf and run his car dealership business.