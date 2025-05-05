$70M-worth Bill Belichick reportedly seeking PR help following GF Jordon Hudson's interview debacle

Bill Belichick is reportedly considering a significant shake-up within his inner circle, just a week after facing intense scrutiny following his interview with CBS. The North Carolina coach has remained in the spotlight since the segment aired on the “CBS Sunday Morning” show.

The interview was intended to be a straightforward discussion about his upcoming book. However, his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, interrupted the interview when the focus switched to their relationship, a move that has sparked heavy criticism.

According to sources cited by Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio on Sunday, Bill Belichick, who is worth $70 million per Celebrity Net Worth, has been in discussions to bring in a public relations expert. Per Florio, former Chicago Bears Vice President of Communications Brandon Faber and Belichick have been talking for months, but no deal has been finalized.

This potential move is aimed at boosting the national visibility of both Belichick's book and the North Carolina football program as a whole.

Belichick's highly anticipated book, “The Art of Winning: Lessons From My Life in Football,” is set to hit the shelves on Tuesday. On the other hand, North Carolina is scheduled to kick off its 2025 college football season at home on Sept. 1 with a high-profile matchup against TCU.

Bill Belichick released a statement on the CBS interview

Bill Belichick responded to the widespread controversy around the interview with CBS on Wednesday. The coach released an official statement via North Carolina football to defend Jordon Hudson while making a couple of accusations against the network on their conduct.

"Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview,” Belichick said. “I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book.”

"After this occurred several times, Jordon, with whom I share both a personal and professional relationship, stepped in to reiterate that point to help focus the discussion. She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track.”

Jordon Hudson's behavior in the CBS interview has been a talking point among sports analysts and relationship experts. Hudson’s abrupt interception of the question on how she and Belichick met immediately triggered widespread scrutiny and fueled public discussion.

