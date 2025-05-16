$70M worth Bill Belichick walks in Deion Sanders' footsteps with UNC's blockbuster ticket-sale

The arrival of Bill Belichick at the North Carolina Tar Heels has elevated the status of this program. The former NFL coach, who has a net worth of $70 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, has already made Chapel Hill a strong destination for potential recruits, and the Tar Heels are expected to have a solid season this year on the field.

Excitement surrounds the Tar Heels this year, positively impacting ticket sales. On Friday, North Carolina confirmed it has sold out its student ticket allotment.

"North Carolina has sold out of its allotment of 20,000 tickets (has to hold for faculty, students, visiting team, etc.). "The most significant uptick we've ever had," Cunningham said. Even after average 25% increase in ticket prices? "And we got no pushback.""

This massive uptake in interest in the program is likely down to the arrival of Bill Belichick.

The entire situation is very similar to what was seen when Deion Sanders became the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. As with Belichick, Sanders was a known figure from the NFL and came from a team where he had a lot of success. The arrival of Sanders excited the fans in Boulder, and a massive uptick in tickets and revenue was seen.

During his first season, it was reported that the Buffaloes made $31.2 million in ticket revenue. This is more than double the $13 million the program made the season before.

However, while fans came to see the games in their numbers, they were not able to see a winning season from Colorado. In his first season, Coach Prime led the team to a 4-8 season.

It wouldn't be until the 2024 season that he would start to be successful.

Nick Saban on his expectations for Bill Belichick at UNC

Bill Belichick comes into the North Carolina program with no coaching experience in college football. This inexperience may limit the amount of success he may have.

Former Alabama Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban spoke on Friday about his expectations for Belichick's first season at North Carolina:

"I think he'll do well. But I also think there will be a learning curve in how to coach college players.”

Bill Belichick is an established coach who should be able to do well with whatever team he is given.

However, these are not NFL-style players that he is used to coaching. These players will have to balance playing football and completing their university degree. But as college football increasingly resembles the NFL, the difference is shrinking, potentially aiding Belichick in the future.

