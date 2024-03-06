$70M worth Nick Saban a possible addition to Peyton Manning's "ManningCast" along with former Patriots HC Bill Belichick: Reports

Former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning could be looking to add Nick Saban to his ManningCast.

Saban announced his retirement as head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide this offseason and he will join ESPN on College GameDay. Along with that, according to reports, the $70 million net worth coach could also join the ManningCast.

If Saban does join the ManningCast, they could look to team him up with Bill Belichick, according to The Athletic's Andrew Marchand:

"If Manning were to sign Belichick, the idea of teaming with ESPN to create a Belichick and Nick Saban “Manningcast” is expected to be broached, according to officials briefed on the plans. Saban, considered by many the greatest college football coach of all time, joined ESPN’s “College GameDay” after retiring from Alabama. (ESPN/Omaha could call it the “GOAT Cast.”)

"Belichick has yet to meet with ESPN, but ESPN is interested in Belichick. Omaha Productions and ESPN work closely together on “Monday Night Football” alt-casts, the Manning-hosted documentary “Peyton’s Places,” and satellite shows."

If that does come to fruition, it would be a very interesting watch, and something many fans would be interested in as the two coaches have a ton of knowledge about football.

Nick Saban retires as Alabama coach

Nick Saban announced his retirement earlier this year after the Alabama Crimson Tide lost to the Michigan Wolverines in the Rose Bowl.

After his retirement, Saban did an interview with ESPN and cited health issues and age as a reason for his retirement:

"My age started becoming a little bit of an issue [recruiting & hiring coaches]. People wanted assurances I would be here [for years] and it got harder and harder to be honest about. This last season was grueling, it was a real grind."

Saban was a head coach at Alabama for 17 years. With the Crimson Tide, he went 201-29 and won six national championships.

Nick Saban also coached at Toledo, Michigan State and LSU, as he won another national championship in Baton Rouge. In his career, he went 292-71-1 as a head coach.

