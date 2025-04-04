“75% of his snaps don’t matter”: Former NFL QB shares why Shedeur Sanders is the hardest QB to evaluate ahead of 2025 Draft

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders has been one of the most divisive prospects in this year's draft class. There are many people who view him as a budding NFL superstar, whereas others are uncertain about whether his skills will translate at the NFL level.
On Friday, former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky appeared on "Get Up." He spoke about how Shedeur Sanders has been the most challenging QB for him to evaluate since he started doing TV. He said that the reason for that is that 75% of his snaps are not useful for evaluation because of how poor his offensive line was this past season.
"He's the hardest QB I've had to evaluate since I've gotten into TV because 75% of his snaps don't matter. That's the reality for everybody's that evaluating Shedeur Sanders. Half of the snaps that he had at Colorado were thrown inside of five yards. It feels like when you watch his tape every ball is thrown at the line of scrimmage. You're not drafting him in the top five for that so throw that out.
"That's half the snaps. Then 25% of the snaps the offensive line protection is so terrible, I don't care if you have Lamar Jackson or Patrick Mahomes, you're not doing anything with that either. So, you get to evaluate 25% of his snaps, and there's a lot that you like."
Dan Orlovsky then went on to discuss what he likes about Shedeur Sanders' game.
"I mean he's elite with his field vision. You watch the tape when it comes to that and you think well that looks like Tua Tagovailoa. The examples are, his ability to see things pre and post-snap."
Shedeur Sanders is at risk of falling out of the top five of the 2025 NFL draft
Throughout the offseason, Shedeur Sanders has been viewed as one of the top two QBs in the draft and a likely top-five pick. While Cam Ward is viewed by most as the top QB, Sanders has still been projected to go in the top five by most media outlets.
However, NFL free agency changed things. Before free agency, the two most likely teams to draft Sanders were the Cleveland Browns and New York Giants with the second and third picks. However, the Browns signed QB Kenny Pickett and the Giants signed two QBs, Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson.
As a result, there is a strong possibility that those teams are no longer interested in a QB. Other teams in the top 10 that could be interested in a QB include the Raiders and Jets.
