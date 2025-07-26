  • home icon
  • College Football
  • 7X national champ Nick Saban breaks silence on potential coaching return with a blunt remark

7X national champ Nick Saban breaks silence on potential coaching return with a blunt remark

By Farouk Yusuf
Published Jul 26, 2025 00:09 GMT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 09 CFP Semifinal Capital One Orange Bowl - Notre Dame vs Penn State - Source: Getty
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 09 CFP Semifinal Capital One Orange Bowl - Notre Dame vs Penn State - Source: Getty

Rumors of Nick Saban's potential return to coaching swirled in the last few weeks. The coach announced his retirement in January 2024 following Alabama's Rose Bowl loss to Michigan, marking the end of an illustrious career that spanned over four decades.

Ad

Saban broke silence on the speculations in Friday's appearance on Fox’s “Fox and Friends” show to discuss the NIL executive order signed by President Donald Trump on Thursday. Saban responded bluntly when questioned on the possibility of his potential return.

“No, I’m really happy with what I’m doing right now,” Saban said. “It’s exciting to still be involved in the game.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Saban explained how he's getting fulfilled in the broader role he's taken in the college football world. While working as an analyst on ESPN's College GameDay, the seven-time national champion is also working with stakeholders to ensure a better college football landscape.

“It’s exciting for me to work with athletic directors, conference commissioners, people in Congress to preserve the integrity of our game and continue to be able to create opportunities to help young people create value for their future that will help them be successful in their life, which is what we always try to do as a coach.”
Ad
Ad

Nick Saban claims there's no enticing coaching opportunity

Although many in the college football world view Nick Saban’s retirement as final, it may not be. However, Saban made it known that there's no opportunity enticing enough to make him return.

“There is no opportunity that I know of right now that would enhance me to go back to coaching,” Saban said. “I enjoy what I’m doing. I did it for 50 years, I loved it. I loved the relationships with the players. I loved the competition.
Ad
“But it’s another station of life now. I enjoy what I’m doing right now and want to continue to do it — spend more time with my family, my grandchildren, my children. It’s been really, really good.”

It remains to be seen whether an enticing coaching opportunity eventually comes his way.

About the author
Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf

Twitter icon

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications