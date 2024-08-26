7X National champ Nick Saban drops his Week 1 prediction for ACC powerhouse: "I think the speed will be the difference"

Nick Saban retired from coaching after last season, and he was swiftly hired by ESPN. Saban made his debut appearance on College GameDay in Week 0 in Dublin, Ireland. During the pick'em segment of the show, Saban's first game choice was Minnesota vs. North Carolina.

Ahead of the game, which takes place on Thursday, Aug. 29, Saban picks UNC to get the win.

"I like North Carolina. I just think Mack Brown has done a really good job there for a long time, does a good job of recruiting. I know they got some key players to replace, including the quarterback, but I just like North Carolina. I think the speed will be the difference," Saban said.

Pat McAfee immediately gave Saban credit for his first pick.

Saban will have the chance to pick more games on College GameDay in Week 1. The show will be live from College Station ahead of the Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame game.

Saban, who is considered the greatest college football coach, worked at Toledo, Michigan State, LSU, and Alabama. He won one national title at LSU and six at Alabama.

Nick Saban went 201-29 at Alabama and 292-71-1 all-time as a college coach.

North Carolina not announcing their starting quarterback

North Carolina had an open quarterback competition between Texas A&M graduate transfer Max Johnson, sophomore Connor Harrell, and Arkansas graduate transfer Jacolby Criswell.

However, it does seem that it is coming down to Johnson or Harrell, but Tar Heels coach Mack Brown won't announce his starting quarterback.

“I’ve got what I think will happen," Brown said, via NorthCarolina Rivals. “Again, you’re five days away. As soon as I say, yes or tell the staff or tell the team then one of them sprains an ankle tomorrow it all changes. So, yeah.”

North Carolina vs. Minnesota is set to kick off at 8 p.m. on Thursday. Heading into the Week 1 matchup, North Carolina is a 1.5-point favorite to defeat Minnesota on the road. UNC is expected to struggle a bit in 2024, as North Carolina is +3000 to win the ACC, which is the ninth-best odds.

The Tar Heels will then have its home opener in Week 2 against Charlotte.

