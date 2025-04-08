7x national champion Nick Saban awaits another potential win after Emmy nomination

Greatness seems to follow former Alabama coach Nick Saban wherever he goes. After establishing himself as one of the winningest coaches in college football history, Saban is now making a name for himself in the broadcasting field.

After retiring from coaching 15 months ago, Saban has been working as an analyst for ESPN. Saban was announced on Tuesday as one of five nominees for the outstanding personality/emerging on-air talent award at the 46th annual Sports Emmys. The other nominees are former Villanova basketball coach Jay Wright and ex-NFLers Ryan Fitzpatrick, Richard Sherman and Jason Kelce.

Wright works for CBS Sports and TNT, where he helped cover the NCAA Final Four tournament. Fitzpatrick and Sherman are being nominated for their work as NFL analysts on Amazon Prime. As for Kelce, he was nominated for his analyst work for ESPN alongside Saban.

The award ceremony is set to take place on May 20 at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall in New York City. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has 47 categories of awards to distribute.

It's gearing up to be a big year for Saban, who is already slated to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Dec. 9 in Las Vegas.

Nick Saban still affects the landscape of football after retirement

Nick Saban is one of the most respected coaches the game of football has ever seen. He's a huge reason that top prospects flocked to Alabama to play for the seven-time national champion. Saban is also why top prospects opted to leave the program after his retirement.

One such player is Isaiah Bond, who transferred to Texas after Saban retired from the game, as he said on the "Nightcap" podcast.

“With Nick Saban’s departure from the school, I felt like it was a great business move for my career to head to another school,” Bond said.

“The first day I was down there in Austin, I loved everything about it. I actually committed my first night there. Sark (Texas coach Steve Sarkisian) kind of, we kind of carried our relationship over from high school, so it just felt organic. It felt like it was love and like it was the best decision.”

Bond, one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2025 NFL draft, is expected to be drafted within the first few rounds when the festivities kick off in Green Bay on April 24.

