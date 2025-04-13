7x WWE champ Becky Lynch joins forces with Coach Prime & Kai Cenat to promote fintech giant in new commercial

A new Chime commercial dropped on Friday featuring Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime. In the commercial, Coach Prime is the narrator, talking about the finance company and how it can help Americans. However, he was not the only celebrity featured in the commercial.

Ad

The commercial lasted 45 seconds and started with Sanders blowing the whistle. He talks about Chime and how it can help Americans make money. In the commercial, two other celebrities are featured, seven-time WWE champ Becky Lynch and Twitch streamer Kai Cenat.

Lynch is wearing her WWE outfit when Coach Prime says:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You get the front-row seat."

Kai Cenat is featured in his streaming room when Sanders says:

"When you're people finally find you."

Ad

Trending

"Chime releases their newest commercial. In the commercial, it featured NFL Champion, Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Football Head Coach “Prime Time” Deion Sanders, Kai Cenat and 7x WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch," House of Colors wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Coach Prime makes big financial moves lately

Deion Sanders often appears in commercials and endorses various brands. However, his biggest paycheque comes from the Colorado Buffaloes. On March 28th, he increased his salary with a new contract extension with the Buffaloes.

Sanders' new contract with the Buffaloes is a five-year deal worth $54 million. This makes him one of the highest-paid head coaches in the nation. Athletic director Rick George released a statement after he signed the contract.

Ad

"Coach Prime has revolutionized college football and in doing so, has restored CU football to our rightful place as a national power," George said.

"This extension not only recognizes coach’s incredible accomplishments transforming our program on and off the field, it keeps him in Boulder to compete for conference and national championships in the years to come."

The deal runs through the 2029 season and will start by paying him $10 million in the 2025 and 2026 seasons. It will increase to $11 million in 2027 and 2028. Finally, in the 2029 season, Coach Prime will make $12 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place