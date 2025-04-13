7x WWE champ Becky Lynch joins forces with Coach Prime & Kai Cenat to promote fintech giant in new commercial

A new Chime commercial dropped on Friday featuring Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime. In the commercial, Coach Prime is the narrator, talking about the finance company and how it can help Americans. However, he was not the only celebrity featured in the commercial.
The commercial lasted 45 seconds and started with Sanders blowing the whistle. He talks about Chime and how it can help Americans make money. In the commercial, two other celebrities are featured, seven-time WWE champ Becky Lynch and Twitch streamer Kai Cenat.
Lynch is wearing her WWE outfit when Coach Prime says:
"You get the front-row seat."
Kai Cenat is featured in his streaming room when Sanders says:
"When you're people finally find you."
"Chime releases their newest commercial. In the commercial, it featured NFL Champion, Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Football Head Coach “Prime Time” Deion Sanders, Kai Cenat and 7x WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch," House of Colors wrote on X.
Coach Prime makes big financial moves lately
Deion Sanders often appears in commercials and endorses various brands. However, his biggest paycheque comes from the Colorado Buffaloes. On March 28th, he increased his salary with a new contract extension with the Buffaloes.
Sanders' new contract with the Buffaloes is a five-year deal worth $54 million. This makes him one of the highest-paid head coaches in the nation. Athletic director Rick George released a statement after he signed the contract.
"Coach Prime has revolutionized college football and in doing so, has restored CU football to our rightful place as a national power," George said.
"This extension not only recognizes coach’s incredible accomplishments transforming our program on and off the field, it keeps him in Boulder to compete for conference and national championships in the years to come."
The deal runs through the 2029 season and will start by paying him $10 million in the 2025 and 2026 seasons. It will increase to $11 million in 2027 and 2028. Finally, in the 2029 season, Coach Prime will make $12 million.
