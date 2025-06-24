8 days after mother Robin's death, Lane Kiffin gets emotional gesture from Ole Miss player

Condolences continue to pour in for Lane Kiffin a week after his mom Robin's passing. The Ole Miss coach recently shared a card he received from 2026 cornerback prospect Braylen Williams.
Williams, who committed to the Rebels in April, sent his thoughts to his would-be coach in a difficult time.
The card read:
“Your mother, through your memories, will never leave you. You will feel her tender care from now on as a warm serenity in your heart. Hoping you always feel the encouragement of her love and hold in memory all the happy times you spent together.”
Kiffin lost his mother on Jun. 17. She was 81.
She passed almost a year after the Ole Miss coach lost his father, Monte, who died last July. Robin and Monte Kiffin were married for five decades, blessed with three children, including Lane.
Braylen Williams was Kiffin’s first in-state pledge in the 2026 cycle. The Tupelo High (Mississippi) star helped his school win their first-ever Class 7A state championship after sitting out most of the season following his transfer from Nettleton.
The three-star prospect chose Ole Miss despite offers from Akron, Arkansas, Auburn and Louisiana. He will bring a versatile skill set with him to Lane Kiffin’s roster with his experience of playing multiple positions. He has said:
“I played cornerback and safety. I will do that again in my senior season. But I will go back to quarterback, too. So I am trying to balance all of that out.”
Lane Kiffin posts son despite mom’s passing
Amidst the emotions of his mother’s passing, Lane Kiffin continues to find joy in his family, especially as a father. Kiffin’s firstborn son, Knox, is a budding quarterback prospect out of Mississippi. The younger Kiffin visited Alabama over the weekend, attending a Crimson Tide football camp.
The Rebels' coach posted images of his son at the camp on X. In one of the pictures, Knox is seen standing with Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson.
Set for his sophomore season at Oxford High in Mississippi, Knox has started catching the attention of college programs, with multiple offers to show. He has been offered by SMU, Georgia State, Western Kentucky, Arkansas State, Sacramento State, Murray State and FIU.
While getting limited playing time, Knox passed for 750 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2024, winning a California State title with Palos Verde. With his transfer to Oxford, he will be closer to his father’s workplace at Ole Miss.
Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change