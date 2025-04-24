  • home icon
$80M worth Nick Saban drops bold statement for Coach Prime’s son Shedeur Sanders ahead of the 2025 draft

By Alexander O'Reilly
Modified Apr 24, 2025 22:39 GMT
NCAA Football: Colorado NFL Showcase - Source: Imagn

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders is one of the most divisive players in the 2025 NFL draft. It was not long ago that he was viewed as a top-five pick. However, as the draft approaches on Thursday night, it appears more likely that he will fall out of the first half of the first round than he will be picked in the top five.

Many analysts have criticized Sanders for his attitude, and even his football skills have been called into question. Still, some in the college football world continue to view him as a top prospect.

Ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, 'College GameDay' provided pre-draft coverage. On Thursday's broadcast, former Alabama head coach Nick Saban spoke about the Colorado quarterback's skills. Saban, who is worth $80 million according to 'Celebrity Net Worth,' said he thinks Sanders is the most accurate QB in the draft.

"You know I do think... I'm a Shedeur fan because he played in a little different style in college because of the players around him. He had to scramble more, but when he can drop, set his feet, and throw on time, he's the most accurate guy from the quarterback position."
Shedeur Sanders could fall out of the first round of the 2025 NFL draft

The first round of the 2025 NFL draft begins at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. With the draft approaching, several big media publications posted their final first-round mock drafts. In mock drafts from 'The Athletic' and 'CBS Sports,' Shedeur Sanders fell out of the first round. Both only had one QB going in the first round, Cam Ward to the Tennessee Titans with the first pick.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Sanders on draft night because he has been such a divisive prospect for months. There was a time when it appeared likely he would be a top-five pick. Now, many publications are projecting him to fall out of the first round.

In a weak QB class, all it takes is one team with a need at the position for Sanders to be taken in the first round. One franchise rumored to have interest in him is the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers hold the 21st pick and hosted Sanders for a meeting at their facility in early April. NFL.com projected the Steelers to select Sanders with their pick in their mock draft on Wednesday.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
