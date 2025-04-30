$80M worth Nick Saban set to join Donald Trump for an exciting Alabama event

The Alabama commencement event drew national attention on April 21 when President Donald Trump posted an announcement on Truth Social that he had agreed to be the keynote speaker at the event. He wrote:

"I have agreed to do the Commencement Address at two really GREAT places, the University of Alabama and, WEST POINT. Stay tuned for times and dates!!! DJT."

Although the University's official commencement begins on Friday, Trump will speak at a separate address on Thursday, May 1, before the individual commencements. His speech will be a ticketed event that is available to all 2025 University of Alabama graduates. It will take place at Coleman Coliseum.

While the announcement that President Trump will be giving a speech at the event drew a mixed reaction, a separate announcement on Wednesday received a much more positive reaction. On Tuesday, it was announced that former Alabama college football coach Nick Saban, who is worth $80 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), will be joining Donald Trump for his commencement speech on Thursday.

"BREAKING: Nick Saban will join Donald Trump as he gives a commencement address to the university’s graduating class of 2025. The event is scheduled to take place Thursday at the University of Alabama at 6:30 p.m. in Coleman Coliseum."

Nick Saban will be speaking before Donald Trump gives his speech on Thursday. This commencement address is optional for Alabama graduates. It is considered a bonus commencement for students who want to see the President give a speech. The commencement ceremonies scheduled for May 2 through May 4 will be held as planned.

Do Alabama students need to pay to attend President Donald Trump's commencement speech?

No, although it is a ticketed event, the tickets are free for spring graduates and are non-transferable. Free tickets will also be available to summer and fall graduates and their guests. Additionally, there will be a limited number of tickets available for faculty, staff, and other students who wish to attend.

While Nick Saban giving a speech would draw a crowd and extra security, the President coming to the school is an even bigger deal. As a result, students attending the event should expect a much higher level of security. The University is encouraging attendees to arrive at the event at least two hours before it begins. Doors will open at 3 p.m. with enhanced security measures.

Nick Saban and Donald Trump will be joined in giving a speech by the University of Alabama President Stuard R. Bell.

