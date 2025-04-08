$80M worth Nick Saban’s newest project sees Alabama coach writing for former US Senator

Nick Saban, the seven-time national champion college head coach who is worth $80 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, is writing the foreword for former West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin's new book.

Manchin took to his X account to promote his book entitled "Dead Center." MSNBC columnist Eric Garcia confirmed on X that Saban would be writing the foreword for the book, as he and Manchin are childhood friends.

The 77-year-old Manchin served as the Senator for West Virginia from November 2010 to January 2025. "Dead Center" will serve as his memoir in which he reflects on his lengthy career in politics. Manchin isn't the only one who just wrapped up a lengthy career, as Saban also retired from a longtime tenure as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Saban announced his retirement in January 2024. Since then, he has served as an analyst for ESPN and has done such a phenomenal job that he's up for an Emmy Award. Saban was nominated for the "outstanding personality/emerging on-air talent" award at the 46th annual Sports Emmys.

He's nominated alongside former Villanova basketball coach Jay Wright and former NFL players Ryan Fitzpatrick, Richard Sherman and Jason Kelce.

If that wasn't enough, Saban has been announced for an induction into the College Football Hall of Fame on Dec. 9 in Las Vegas.

Top NFL Draft prospect Isaiah Bond left Alabama after Nick Saban's retirement

Nick Saban had such a huge impact on the game of football, that, after he departed from Alabama, some of the program's biggest stars opted to transfer to play for other programs.

One was wide receiver Isaiah Bond, who left for Texas after Saban stepped down as Alabama coach. He explained his decision during an episode of the "Nightcap" podcast.

“With Nick Saban’s departure from the school, I felt like it was a great business move for my career to head to another school,” Bond said.

“The first day I was down there in Austin, I loved everything about it. I actually committed my first night there. Sark kind of, we kind of carried our relationship over from high school, so it just felt organic. It felt like it was love and like it was the best decision.”

Bond is expected to be drafted when the 2025 NFL draft kicks off from Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Thursday, Apr. 24.

