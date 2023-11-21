After the 31-24 road win over Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Michigan’s Blake Corum was seen handing off 600 Thanksgiving turkeys to the communities in Ypsilanti on Sunday.

According to MLive, the senior running back, who has an On3 NIL Valuation of $854,000, is using his NIL money to deliver the turkeys.

This is the third consecutive year that Corum has used a portion of his NIL earnings to deliver turkeys to families in need throughout the Ann Arbor community.

This tradition, named “Giving Back 2 Give Thanks,” began with the distribution of 200 turkeys and has since grown into a community-wide event.

“This is my purpose, man,” Corum said, according to MLive. “Just getting my mind sometimes away from football, away from stress and anxiety. Football, it does a lot. Being able to step away and just be a part of the community and see people smile and be out here, it’s a blessing.”

Blake Corum’s NIL success story

Blake Corum has secured endorsement deals with notable brands such as Outback Steakhouse, The 33rd Team, Subway, Peloton, Wolverine Boots, The Detroit Garage, and 7-Eleven.

Notably, his venture into house flipping reflects a strategic approach to building a sustainable business empire beyond his college football career.

The On3 NIL Valuation positions Corum at an impressive No. 25 in college football. His ability to balance on-field excellence with off-field business acumen has not only elevated his brand but has set a standard for other athletes navigating the dynamic world of NIL endorsements.